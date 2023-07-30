BrandWagon AdTalk with OML Entertainment’s Devarshi Shah

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Devarshi Shah, vice president, OML Entertainment talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

The difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era compared to earlier times lies in the transformative role of the Internet and social media. In 2023, the Internet has become an indispensable medium for brands to connect with their audiences. Unlike earlier times when traditional advertising channels were dominant, social media has revolutionised brand marketing by allowing deeper connections and interactive experiences.

Today, the challenge is capturing the attention of audiences bombarded with content from various mediums. Brands must now engage their audiences in a compelling story rather than simply presenting one. Social platforms, creators, and influencers are essential tools for marketers to anthropomorphise brands, creating genuine interpersonal connections that maximise relatability at scale. Adopting a community-first approach has become critical to building lasting relationships with consumers.

In essence, launching a brand today demands leveraging the power of digital platforms, storytelling, and influencer marketing to create authentic and immersive experiences that resonate with the audience. This marks a significant shift from the more one-sided, passive advertising approaches of earlier times.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

One of the recent best marketing campaigns I’ve recently come across is the Google Pride Campaign which brilliantly showcased diversity and inclusivity by featuring creators from the LGBTQIA+ community sharing their personal stories amidst the rich tapestry of Indian culture. The campaign’s effective use of Instagram as a platform additionally helped reach a wide audience while engaging them emotionally.

Besides that, Paytm’s “India Kahe Paytm Karo” stood out for me, too, as it showcased the positive impact of mobile payments on the lives of Indians. The campaign effectively communicated the convenience and benefits of mobile transactions, resonating with the digital-savvy Indian audience.

Both campaigns stand out for their impactful storytelling, highlighting authentic experiences and fostering relatability with their respective target audiences. They successfully leverage social media platforms to amplify their messages and drive meaningful connections, making them recent examples of exceptional marketing and advertising campaigns.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

In the last year, the brand that made the best use of digital is Mint Mobile, with its ingenious Chat GPT ad featuring Ryan Reynolds. Mint Mobile demonstrated remarkable agility and nimbleness by capitalising on a global digital moment that captured everyone’s attention. They leveraged Chat GPT not just as a tool but as an enabler for their innovative idea, tailored specifically for the internet.

While other marketers were still grappling with how to utilise Chat GPT effectively, Mint Mobile focused on investing in a compelling idea itself. Ryan Reynolds, the face of the brand, utilised his digital presence and influence to amplify the buzz around the ad. By creatively utilising digital distribution channels, Mint Mobile maximised the impact of its ad campaign and effectively connected with its target audience.

This strategic approach showcased the brand’s ability to understand and capitalise on the power of digital platforms, storytelling, and influencer marketing, making Mint Mobile’s Chat GPT ad a standout example of how brands can thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

Marketers have moved on from COVID, and things have pretty much gone back to business as usual. However, there has been a significant switch in how a few traditional sectors, such as FMCG & Real Estate, look at digital marketing as an effective medium to drive awareness, consideration and even commerce. For sectors that have traditionally been big spenders in offline mediums following are a few pointers I would suggest.

Don’ts

Don’t use digital as a TV++ (ad-on) medium – The Internet is a beautiful thing and requires its own thinking and marketing approach; Netizens behave differently online, and that behaviour needs to be tapped into with a native approach.

AI & ML are merely tools for creativity and expression, not the idea itself – invest in the idea.

Don’t be invasive in the way your advertisement reaches your audiences – strive for effective frequency.

Do’s

Work with creators and influencers in ways that are native to their platforms – keep it real and keep it authentic.

Use language that is native to the platform – be quick, be agile and capitalise on digital moments and show up authentically.

Influencer marketing is a heavily commoditised medium. It, therefore, is important to show up on an influencer’s feed more consistently and frequently in authentic ways – build long-term digital ambassadors – the classic case would be what Bacardi did with Ritviz or Netflix with Tanmay Bhat.

Deploy an editorial approach on your socials, double downing on interactive formats and building an admin personality – anthropomorphising your brand TOV and persona.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

Fortunately, I haven’t come across any recent bad cases of advertising that were alarming or inappropriate. However, there is a prevalent trend among marketers to play it safe and be overly cautious in their communication due to the fear of cancel and boycott culture online. This has led to an influx of bland and forgettable ads that lack creativity and impact.

On the other hand, while some marketers avoid controversy, they still fall into the trap of tokenism in an attempt to appear progressive. Tokenism involves superficially including diverse elements without genuinely addressing underlying issues or values. Such attempts can come across as inauthentic and insincere, ultimately undermining the brand’s reputation and credibility. Hence, in my opinion, it should stop.

