BrandWagon AdTalk with Nofiltr’s Hitarth Dadia

Occupying major share of the marketing budget pie, digital marketing is not only crucial but the need of the hour. With newer technologies sprouting every second day, it has become essential for marketers to be ahead of times and cater to their TG. Digital marketing is important in not only acquiring new customers but also retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Hitarth Dadia, CMO and partner, Nofiltr, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Launching a brand in today’s world has become remarkably easier, thanks to the seamless distribution channels available. The power of word-of-mouth marketing has amplified tremendously, as it can now transcend physical boundaries and extend to the vast realms of social media and various do

mains. In the past, establishing a brand required overcoming numerous obstacles just to reach a starting point. However, that is no longer the case. Nowadays, all you need to do is connect with the right people who possess genuine passion for your domain and product. You don’t necessarily need millions of people to be interested; having a thousand devoted individuals can be sufficient to create a ripple effect, multiplying your impact exponentially. Furthermore, conducting research has become a breeze. Whether you’re launching a brand in fashion or any other industry, social media and online sources provide valuable insights into current trends and consumer desires. This accessibility to information empowers you to make well-informed decisions during the creation process, not just for distribution. Overall, the combination of easier distribution and abundant research opportunities makes this an ideal time to launch a brand and make a meaningful impact in people’s lives.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

While I can’t pinpoint a specific brand, I’ve noticed that makeup, travel, and certain fashion brands are currently excelling in their marketing strategies. It wasn’t too long ago that brands relied on forced and artificial marketing tactics, which rarely yielded positive results. However, today’s approach is all about seamlessly integrating products into the lives of creators and audiences in an authentic way. This method holds tremendous potential for success. If a brand can effectively communicate that its product is essential and can enhance everyday life, gradually accumulating value over time, the marketing message becomes incredibly powerful. I’ve observed numerous makeup brands successfully implementing this approach, and now even fashion brands are beginning to embrace this refreshing perspective. It’s truly inspiring to witness this shift in messaging and a breath of fresh air in the marketing landscape.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

When it comes to promoting their shows and the actors they cast, Netflix has consistently stood out in my personal opinion. What sets Netflix apart is its holistic approach to promotion. They not only highlight their shows but also emphasize the actors’ messages and passions. The actors working on Netflix shows are genuinely invested in the projects they take on, and it’s evident in the way they promote them. Unlike conventional movie promotions that often revolve around mundane questions about release dates and box office numbers, Netflix and other streaming platforms take a different approach. They delve deeper, offering a refreshing departure from the norm. Netflix’s offline events are more than just grand spectacles; they foster collaboration and serve as a hub for industry professionals to connect. This unique approach helps create a thriving ecosystem over time. If I had to choose one brand that consistently excels in this realm, it would undoubtedly be Netflix. They not only conquer the digital space but also leave their mark in the offline world with their innovative events.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

Surprisingly, the digital realm remained resilient during the COVID era, catalysing accelerated change. People have become adept at detecting insincere and manipulative marketing campaigns, calling them out without hesitation. Traditional marketing approaches are losing their effectiveness. Instead, what resonates with audiences today is authentic promotion and transparent communication. Gone are the days of deciphering hidden messages, terms, and conditions. Brands that opt for clean, straightforward messages, clearly conveying the utility of their products and why they matter in people’s daily lives, are the ones gaining traction. Many brands have recognized this shift and embraced simplicity, saving time for both themselves and their audience. The content overload experienced during COVID has, in a productive manner, simplified people’s minds, making them crave uncomplicated and transparent interactions. In terms of do’s and don’ts, the key is to keep it crystal clear, simple, and transparent, while avoiding any hint of insincerity. Today’s audience is astute and will swiftly call out any disingenuous messaging.

