BrandWagon AdTalk with Muthoot Group’s Abhinav Iyer

Occupying a major share of the marketing budget pie, digital marketing is not only crucial but the need of the hour. With newer technologies sprouting every second day, it has become essential for marketers to be ahead of times and cater to their TG. Digital marketing is important in not only acquiring new customers but also retaining existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Abhinav Iyer, senior general manager – marketing and strategy, The Muthoot Group, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Well in today’s digital era, when you think of content creation and dissemination, many brands and categories adopt a ‘digital first’ approach. Having said that, the nature of many other categories demands a more balanced approach while drawing up their content strategy and media mix.

Since we have a strong phygital model, our endeavour is always to create a communication with a ‘Customer First’ philosophy at the core. We try and strike a balance between communication suitable for traditional as well as digital mediums. However, while disseminating and amplifying content, we certainly adopt a more bespoke strategy, tailormade differently for traditional and digital mediums.

I also feel that digital platforms enable brands to adapt to changing trends and consumer preferences quickly. This agility allows them to stay relevant and responsive to market demands. Data analytics assist in making informed decisions, while personalisation enhances customer experiences. In summary, launching a campaign in today’s digital era offers vast benefits in terms of reach, engagement, personalisation, and data-driven insights.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

The recently run Dream11 Sab Khelenge campaign, in my personal opinion, was quite good and appropriate for the brand’s promise. I quite loved watching the entire ad series. Not only were the ads entertaining but they also weaved in the core message of the brand to make everyone play in a simple and quirky manner.

Another campaign that I really love watching over and over again, without being biased is our newly launched campaign Muthoot Finance Loans – Bharosa India Ka with Madhuri Dixit. I feel this musical ad is a unique amalgamation of Madhuri Ji’s amazing dance skills, Sunidhi Chauhan’s sweet voice, a very peppy – foot tapping music, some irresistible hook steps and above all beautifully written song lyrics which is a simple narration of our product features & value propositions. I would strongly urge everyone to watch it

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

In the post-Covid digital landscape, effective marketing requires a shift in approach. Empathy and sensitivity are crucial, as tailoring messages to reflect the current challenges shows understanding. Prioritising online engagement helps maintain connection with audiences. Content relevance is key —providing value and addressing audience-related concerns can enhance engagement.

Data privacy, security and transparency are crucial and non-negotiable. Adaptability, agility and being open to adjusting strategies in uncertain times are important too.

Digital advertising remains a powerful tool. Investing wisely in platforms where your audience is present can yield strong results. However, there are important don’ts to remember. Ignoring feedback is risky; addressing concerns promptly helps prevent issues from escalating. With post-Covid behaviour shifts, relying solely on pre-pandemic strategies won’t cut it. Flexibility is key; adapt to the new ways audiences engage with digital content. Mobile experience matters. Ultimately, post-Covid success hinges on a sensitive, adaptable approach that fosters customer relationships and solidifies brand reputation.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

I wouldn’t like to name or comment on any campaign specifically but overall, I do feel that during the last few years, some brand campaigns could have been done differently to communicate the same message in a more inclusive and non-hurtful manner. In the last few years, some brands have received flak and negative sentiments from their existing & prospective customers, media and the general public for doing campaigns that seemingly offended a large section of society or disparaged a custom or showcased a profession in a bad light so to say. I feel brands and brand managers need to be more sensitive and more mindful of such aspects and create content which binds and brings together and does not serve otherwise.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook