BrandWagon AdTalk with MullenLowe Lintas’ Krishna Iyer

Occupying a major share of the marketing budget pie, digital marketing is not only crucial but the need of the hour. With newer technologies sprouting every second day, it has become essential for marketers to be ahead of time and cater to their TG. Digital marketing is important in not only acquiring new customers but also retaining existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Krishna Iyer, director-marketing, MullenLowe Lintas Group, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Launching a brand in today’s digital era differs significantly from how it was done in the past. Today’s CMO is armed with a plethora of options for digital marketing. So much so that it provides global reach, cost-effective alternatives, interactive brand-consumer communication, data-driven decision-making, and viral marketing potential. Marketers can harness the power of the internet and digital platforms which enable instant visibility and global access to hack growth opportunities. Social media, targeted online ads and content creation offer affordable sharp shooting avenues for brand promotion and building strong connections with the consumer. There is abundant data and analytics to facilitate data-driven decisions and optimized strategies. Viral marketing and user-generated content amplify brand exposure and storytelling.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

Absolut is taking its support for the LGBTQIA+ community to a new level with its powerful initiative called “Be an #AbsolutAlly.” What made the campaign more remarkable was the extensive conversations they had with a diverse group of individuals within the LGBTQIA+ community in India. It is an attempt to understand their individual experiences, stories, and perspectives. It became clear that despite some progress on the legal front, there is still a long way to go in terms of societal and familial acceptance in India. While there may be some representation in pop culture, the everyday struggles and challenges faced by queer individuals are often misunderstood or overlooked.

The campaign aims to raise awareness, promote acceptance, and bridge the gap between perception and reality. It is a powerful call to action that encourages everyone to be an ally and create a more inclusive society for all.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

The war in Ukraine has brought human tragedies as well as threatened the country’s cultural heritage. UNESCO has verified damage to 235 culturally significant sites since the Russian invasion.

To safeguard Ukraine’s heritage, the Backup Ukraine initiative launched the Polycam app. This app enables citizens to create 3D models of buildings and monuments using their smartphones, cameras, or drones. The scans can be uploaded to a digital archive, preserving them in case of damage or destruction. Previously, only experts could perform such scans, but now all Ukrainians have access to the technology. While authorized volunteers focus on recording major cultural assets, citizens are encouraged to document local landmarks and gathering places. This initiative aims to protect and preserve Ukraine’s cultural heritage through grassroots efforts and the power of digital archiving.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

Do: Embrace the power of virtual hugs. Everyone’s craving connection, so use your digital marketing efforts to build meaningful relationships with your audience. Show empathy, provide value, and sprinkle some virtual love wherever you can.

Don’t: Pretend you are a time traveller from the 1990s. The world has changed, and so have people’s expectations. Avoid outdated tactics, cringe-worthy stock photos, and excessive use of comic sans.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

It was for a hair growth product, and the commercial featured a guy with a completely bald head suddenly sprouting luscious locks after using their magical potion. The problem was, the “before” and “after” shots were so obviously photoshopped that it was laughable. It was a hair-raising bad attempt at deception, and I am pretty sure the only thing it grew was scepticism among viewers.

