BrandWagon AdTalk with Kaya Skin Clinic’s Samyukta Iyer

Occupying a major share of the marketing budget pie, digital marketing is not only crucial but the need of the hour. With newer technologies sprouting every second day, it has become essential for marketers to be ahead of time and cater to their TG. Digital marketing is important in not only acquiring new customers but also retaining existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, vice president and head of marketing, Kaya Skin Clinic, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Earlier it was a one way conversation, you disseminated information and you would wait to hear back via your sales numbers a few months later. You know if it was a like or a thumbs down. Then your repeat purchases would tell you if the product lived up to expectations of people who bought it the first time.

Now you launch something with a conversation. Even before your product is bought, people would have an opinion about it, the reviews and recommendations are real time, so you can act faster and smarter. The media plan today is mostly digital first and you can reach your TG more accurately than ever before.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

The Dream 11 campaign with Aamir Khan and the cricketers was brilliant. Apart from being strategically right, the campaign was highly entertaining and memorable. I keep looking forward to Netflix’s communication. They do some really refreshing work.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Swiggy and Zomato do moment marketing really well. Their push notifications are outstanding. Their emailers are always worth a read. They are so good, they are always part of conversations.

Also Read BrandWagon AdTalk with MullenLowe Lintas’ Krishna Iyer

In a post covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

The biggest thing is don’t bombard, don’t intrude, don’t be a menace, don’t scare people off. Because the amount of data you have on people could potentially make them be wary of you, if you start showing off that knowledge. For example if a new Fintech company calls out your CIBIL score in its communication with you, it’s going to freak you out. So it’s important to respect boundaries.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook