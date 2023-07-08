Occupying major share of the marketing budget pie, digital marketing is not only crucial but the need of the hour. With newer technologies sprouting every second day, it has become essential for marketers to be ahead of times and cater to their TG. Digital marketing is important in not only acquiring new customers but also retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Joydeep Mukherjee, chief marketing officer, Deltatech Gaming (Adda52.com), talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

In the era of digital transformation, the landscape of brand launch and brand building has experienced a significant shift. The rise of social media and digital platforms has completely altered the way brands introduce themselves and engage with consumers. This shift has unlocked unparalleled opportunities for brands to reach a larger audience quickly and efficiently.

By harnessing the power of digital platforms, brands can forge meaningful connections, cultivate customer loyalty, and drive long-term success. The digital era has leveled the playing field, allowing innovative brands of any size or budget to flourish and connect with a global audience.

Additionally, in this digital landscape, marketers have access to valuable insights into consumer behaviours and preferences. The ability to precisely target specific demographics and closely monitor the performance of digital campaigns provides a competitive advantage in optimising marketing budgets and maximizing return on investment. Furthermore, social media platforms offer an expansive reach, enabling brands to connect with potential customers on a global scale and engage with them directly throughout the entire purchasing journey. This real-time interaction allows for personalized experiences, valuable feedback, and the cultivation of trust and loyalty.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

Personally, I appreciate marketing campaigns that creatively tap into relatable experiences and leverage them to connect with their target audience. Two of the campaigns that stood out for me in the recent past are-

The Zomaito vs Zomaato campaign smartly plays on a basic insight, how people pronounce the brand name “Zomato.” By creating a playful twist with the “Zomaito” pronunciation, the campaign captures attention and sparks curiosity. In my opinion, it was an excellent approach not only to generate brand awareness but to create a memorable and relatable connection with the audience.

Another campaign that has stood out for me is the ‘Blink It’ social media campaign for ‘Last Minute Gifts’ which touched upon real-life insights into choosing last-minute gifts and their necessity to be delivered on time. The campaign deeply connected with the consumers and evokes beautiful memories with a subtle message to consider using Blink It for their urgent needs.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

In the past year, Zomato has truly excelled in leveraging the power of digital platforms. Their strategic use of social media content, app notifications, and online reputation management (ORM) has been exceptional. In my opinion, Zomato’s social media presence has become a go-to destination for users seeking amusing and relatable food-related content. Even though many people may not actively use the Zomato app, they still follow the brand on social media due to its engaging and entertaining digital content.

Apart from that, Zomato has made a notable impression with its outdoor billboards. Their campaigns, such as “Doodh mangoge doodh denge” and the recent Spiderman-themed billboard, demonstrate Zomato’s creativity and knack for grabbing attention in the physical world. Overall, Zomato’s comprehensive digital strategy has enabled them to connect and engage with its audience across various touchpoints, establishing them as a leading brand in the digital space.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

At Deltatech Gaming, we employ top-notch marketing tools to connect with our target audience. We recognize the pivotal role of digital marketing in establishing a robust online presence and delivering impactful messaging. Our recommendations for effective digital marketing include adapting messaging to resonate with audience sentiments, prioritising personalised customer experiences, utilising data and analytics for strategy refinement, and leveraging social media for brand awareness and engagement. On the other hand, it is crucial not to overlook the evolving behaviors and preferences of digital customers, and ignore mobile optimization to cater to the increasing reliance on mobile devices. Additionally, we believe that prioritising active listening and responding results in fostering audience engagement for incorporating valuable feedback into our marketing efforts.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

One recent example that faced backlash was Zomato’s Kachra campaign. This campaign has received criticism from netizens, particularly for being in poor taste and insensitive towards the Dalit community. At Deltatech Gaming, we strongly believe that advertisers should prioritise being mindful of the diverse perspectives and potential impact of their campaigns. This consideration is crucial to ensure that advertisements are respectful and inclusive. It is essential to recognise that audience reception plays a vital role in evaluating the success of an advertisement.

