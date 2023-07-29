Weekends are all about downtime. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Snehil Gautam, group CMO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I am not working, I like engaging in activities that keep me away from the mobile or laptop screen. Working out, reading books, and immersing myself in music gives me real joy and helps me maintain a balanced lifestyle.

How do you spend your weekends?

Overall, my weekends are a balanced blend of activities that allow me to relax and recharge. I really enjoy reading good books, whether it’s a novel, a self-help book, or non-fiction. In addition, I prioritize taking care of my physical well-being during the weekends because that is when I get enough time to focus on my health and fitness. I might hit the gym, go for a run in the park, practice yoga, or try out a new workout routine. Lastly, I love catching up with my friends and loved ones and cherish quality time filled with laughter and fun.

What are your favorite gadgets?

My mobile and headphones would be my favorite ones since they assist me with everything I need at my fingertips while keeping me engaged and focused on my work. It is indeed the best combination.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I find solace in music and have a love for acting. Given a chance, I would like to explore these interests professionally.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

Goa is my all-time favorite place to visit with family and friends.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I recommend the sitcom Schitt’s Creek which has gained immense popularity and has become a favorite TV show for many. The movie I recommend is my all-time favorite Bollywood epic Lagaan. An ad campaign that has been catching a lot of eyeballs, and happens to be my personal favorite is ‘Men will be Men.’

