BrandWagon AdTalk with ET Medialab’s Raghav Kansal

Occupying major share of the marketing budget pie, digital marketing is not only crucial but the need of the hour. With newer technologies sprouting every second day, it has become essential for marketers to be ahead of times and cater to their TG. Digital marketing is important in not only acquiring new customers but also retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Raghav Kansal, co-founder and CEO, ET Medialabs, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more. (Edited Excerpts)

Q. What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Launching a brand in today’s digital era differs significantly from earlier methods due to the rapid advancements in technology and the widespread use of the internet. Here are some key differences:

Reach and Accessibility: Today, digital platforms provide unparalleled reach and accessibility to a global audience. With social media, websites, and online advertising, brands can connect with their target market instantly and on a larger scale. This accessibility was limited in earlier times when traditional media channels like TV, radio, and print were the primary means of reaching audiences.

Targeted Marketing: Digital platforms offer advanced targeting capabilities, allowing brands to reach specific demographics, interests, and behaviours. With tools like social media advertising and search engine marketing, brands can tailor their marketing messages to highly segmented audiences, resulting in more efficient and cost-effective campaigns. Previously, mass marketing through traditional media channels had limited targeting options.

Real-Time Engagement: Today’s digital era enables real-time engagement with the audience. Brands can interact with customers through social media, live chat, and comment sections, allowing for instant feedback, customer support, and relationship building. In the past, communication was primarily one-way, with limited opportunities for immediate interaction.

Data-Driven Insights: Digital marketing provides extensive data and analytics, allowing brands to track and measure their campaigns’ performance in real time. This data provides valuable insights into audience behaviour, preferences, and campaign effectiveness, enabling brands to optimize their strategies for better results. Traditional marketing methods often lacked detailed and real-time data.

User-Generated Content and Influencer Marketing: With the rise of social media, user-generated content and influencer marketing have become powerful tools for brand promotion. Consumers have the ability to create and share content about brands, amplifying their reach and credibility. Influencers can also play a significant role in brand endorsements and product recommendations, leveraging their large online followings.

Lower Barrier to Entry: Launching a brand in today’s digital era has become more accessible and cost-effective. Compared to earlier times, where substantial investments were needed for traditional advertising and distribution channels, digital platforms provide more affordable options. Social media, content marketing, and e-commerce platforms allow startups and small businesses to establish a presence and reach their target audience without significant upfront costs.

Q. What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

A recent marketing campaign that really stood out for me was when the consumer electronics brand BoAt took over Chinnaswami Stadium in Bangalore to create an immersive experience at an IPL match recently. They had taken over a few stands, and every seat in the BoAt stand had a QR code that took users to a boAt x RCB filter. With 1,00,000+ impressions, the unique activation turned out to be a big hit. Fans could even get a virtual picture clicked with their favourite crickets at BoAt’s AR-enabled kiosk. This led to 10,000+ photos being downloaded. From the stadium’s entrance to the individual seats, BoAt’s branding was visible everywhere. The reason that this campaign really stood out for me was because, by elevating the stadium experience, boAt found a fun and engaging way to connect with fans and create brand recall.

Q. Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

In my opinion, Mamaearth has really made the best use of digital in recent times. They have utilised SEO, gaining an audience through various social media platforms, running digital campaigns across Google and Meta, influencer marketing, and brand endorsements with celebrities, which has propelled them.

Q. In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing

In a post-Covid world, digital marketing has become even more essential for businesses to connect with their audience. Here are some dos and don’ts to consider for effective digital marketing:

Dos:

Adapt to Changing Consumer Behavior: Consumer behaviour has shifted significantly during the pandemic. Stay informed about the changing needs, preferences, and online behaviours of your target audience. Adjust your digital marketing strategies and messaging accordingly to resonate with them.

Prioritize Online Presence: Maintain a strong online presence across various digital channels. Optimize your website for search engines, engage on social media platforms relevant to your target audience, and consider investing in paid advertising campaigns to increase visibility.

Embrace E-commerce and Online Transactions: If applicable to your business, prioritize e-commerce and online transactions. Ensure your website offers a seamless and secure online shopping experience. Implement strategies like personalized recommendations, easy checkout processes, and customer reviews to boost conversions.

Don’ts:

Don’t Neglect Mobile Optimization: Mobile devices are the primary means of accessing the internet for many people. Ensure your website and digital content are optimized for mobile devices to deliver a seamless user experience and maintain high engagement rates.

Don’t Overlook Data Privacy: Respect user data privacy and comply with applicable regulations, such as GDPR or CCPA. Be transparent about data collection practices and give users control over their personal information. Prioritize security measures to protect user data from breaches or unauthorized access.

Don’t Rely Solely on Automation: While automation tools can streamline processes and save time, avoid relying solely on automation. Maintain a human touch in your digital marketing efforts by providing personalized interactions, responding to customer inquiries promptly, and engaging with your audience authentically.

Q. One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

Some recent cases of bad advertising I have seen are that a lot of brands over-expose their ads via retargeting which creates a desperate and negative impression in the user’s mind.