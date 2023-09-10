BrandWagon AdTalk with DRIM Global’s Yulia Aslamova

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Yulia Aslamova, head of Asia, DRIM Global, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

In today’s digital era, launching a brand has become more accessible and transparent in terms of investment. Founders now have the advantage of easily calculating the cost of media and marketing channels, thanks to the wealth of benchmark data available from multiple sources. Unlike the past, when only large companies could afford to launch products, today even individuals with limited resources can successfully introduce a brand to the market. Setting up shop on marketplaces, creating websites, finding logistics partners, and collaborating with content creators for pay-on-performance arrangements have become straightforward tasks. Entrepreneurial success now relies more on creativity and thorough market analysis rather than deep pockets.

We are currently experiencing an incredible transitional era with boundless opportunities, particularly in India, where the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) segment is thriving. Inspiring success stories such as Mamaearth, Mom’s Co, Sirona, and innovative brands like Soulful (acquired by Tata Consumer Products) highlight the immense potential in the market.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

Selecting a single standout campaign from the multitude of creative advertising initiatives is challenging, but one that stands out is McDonald’s #MealsMakeFamilies campaign. This campaign employs a heartwarming TV series that resonates with a nostalgic “old school” audience, which I can personally relate to. What sets it apart is the powerful message it conveys about uniting families. The campaign’s success lies in its effective multi-channel approach, with the message reaching audiences through various platforms.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

I have observed that startups and SMBs with limited resources have excelled in leveraging digital marketing to compete with industry giants. One brand that particularly stands out is Kapiva. The remarkable growth of Kapiva within just 1-2 years is evident, thanks to their data-driven approach and meticulous measurement of business impact at every step. Their integration of an omnichannel strategy, spanning from SEO to performance influencer marketing, has been instrumental in their success.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

In the wake of Covid-19, one of the most impactful changes in digital marketing has been the widespread adoption and advancement of AI technology. Here are my recommendations for digital marketing in 2023:

Encourage experimentation regardless of the brand’s size or significance. Provide your marketing team with the freedom to explore hypotheses and iterate quickly.

Embrace a data-driven approach and establish clear success criteria for every action and activity. Ensure that each marketing initiative contributes to measurable business growth and ROI.

Automate processes wherever possible using the plethora of available marketing tools. Ideally, 80% of your marketing teams’ time should be dedicated to idea validation, with only 20% allocated to execution.

Plan omnimarketing campaigns and ensure alignment of messaging and KPIs across all teams and channels.

Don’ts:

Avoid setting vague goals and objectives for your marketing team, as this can lead to discrepancies in the final outcomes.

These strategies will help businesses thrive in the post-Covid digital landscape, where automation, agility, data, and alignment are key to success.

