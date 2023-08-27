BrandWagon AdTalk with Dentsu’s Shashikant Shimpi

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Shashikant Shimpi, global creative lead, Dentsu Global Services (DGS), talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Today’s digital age presents an exhilarating chapter in human existence, with immense opportunities to grow your business and create your brand identity online. There’s been a fundamental shift in how consumers connect with brands, which reflects in their behaviour and the changing dynamics of buyer-seller relationships. The touchpoints have shifted and reorganised, and that, for marketers, means that the “old way of doing business” is no longer sustainable. Remarkably, no other industry has experienced the digital revolution disruption the same way the marketing industry has!

Launching a brand in today’s digital era is very different when compared to earlier times, here’s how:

Brands can easily access to global audience, breaking down geographical barriers.

Direct interaction with audiences to foster personalised experiences.

Availability of data driven insights on consumer behaviour to make informed decisions.

Exposure to e-commerce opportunities eliminating the need for the intermediaries in the distribution chain.

Visual and aesthetic focus to capture attention in the fast-paced digital environment.

Overall, launching a brand in the digital era, offers greater visibility and direct engagement with the target audience. It also demands adaptability, strategic use of technology, and a deep understanding of online consumer behaviour.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

There have been many advertising campaigns that have influenced the audiences in recent times. In my opinion, any advertising campaign that has been designed with purpose, makes a lot of difference in today’s world. I can think of some great campaigns here that really stuck in my mind.

Dove’s “Real Beauty”: Continuing its long-standing campaign, Dove focused on self-esteem and standing up for natural body image, promoting a more inclusive definition of beauty.

Continuing its long-standing campaign, Dove focused on self-esteem and standing up for natural body image, promoting a more inclusive definition of beauty. Uber Eats “Iftar Incoming.”: Uber Eats helped recognise customers who are observing the holy month of Ramadan with their latest campaign – Iftar Incoming. The dynamic creative captivates imagery of popular Iftar delicacies with the precise sunset timings to mark the end of the day’s fast in sync with the date and location.

Uber Eats helped recognise customers who are observing the holy month of Ramadan with their latest campaign – Iftar Incoming. The dynamic creative captivates imagery of popular Iftar delicacies with the precise sunset timings to mark the end of the day’s fast in sync with the date and location. Barbie “First Doll with down’s syndrome”: In continuation of journey of inclusivity, Barbie designed its first-ever doll with Down’s Syndrome. The new toy is part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, which has produced dolls with prosthetic limbs, hearing aids, vitiligo, and other conditions to be more inclusive for children around the world.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

I think most of the major brands have leveraged digital channels to expand and connect with their audiences last year. If I have to mention about one brand, then it would be Adidas. Being their digital partner since many years, I have seen how much Adidas focuses on leveraging the power of digital channels to create engaging and personalised experiences for its customers.

The company spends the biggest part of its marketing budget on digital campaigns. Describing itself as a digital company, Adidas wants to be the world’s best sporting apparel brand. In order to achieve this, they use digitalisation as the key part of their marketing strategy to inform their target audience about their products. From commercials published on YouTube to engaging social media posts, Adidas utilises various digital marketing channels to spread the word.

Here’s how adidas made the best use of Digital last year:

Delivering personalised experience for customers.

Social media engagement and interactive campaigns.

Leveraging e-commerce and mobile apps to create seamless shopping experiences.

Use of AR and VR to deliver best-in-class experience.

Content marketing for impactful messaging.

Data analytics to gain insights into consumer behaviour and preferences.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

For better or worse, COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of our daily lives. In the space of digital marketing, the post-COVID era calls for sensitivity, adaptability, and a focus on providing value and support to your audience. Marketers must remain cognizant of the evolving landscape, all the while adhering to their brand’s core values and purpose.

Dos:

Demonstrate empathy and sensitivity in your messaging and communication.

Adapt your strategies to online behaviour and digital interactions.

Leverage virtual engagement by providing valuable content.

Local and hyperlocal targeting.

Optimise your digital commerce platform to accommodate increased online shopping.

Ensure you are compliant with data privacy and regulations.

Don’ts:

Stay away from insensitive and opportunistic messaging.

Disregarding safety

Ignoring trends in consumer behaviour and digital marketing

Lack of flexibility

Overlooking mental health

Avoid overly negative messaging that might heighten anxiety or fear in your audience.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

From my perspective, the notion of “bad” advertising becomes elusive, as its assessment hinges on the brand’s intent in conveying the message and how that message resonates with the audience. However, there are instances where advertising efforts may not yield desired results, serving as opportunities for learning and improvement over time.

