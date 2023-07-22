BrandWagon Adtalk with Crompton Greaves’ Pragya Bijalwan

Occupying a major share of the marketing budget pie, digital marketing is not only crucial but the need of the hour. With newer technologies sprouting every second day, it has become essential for marketers to be ahead of times and cater to their TG. Digital marketing is important in not only acquiring new customers but also retaining existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Pragya Bijalwan, CMO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

In the Digital era, 80% of the consumer evaluation is on Multiple Digital Platforms including marketplaces. Moreover, 66% of the consumers buying instore, visit marketplaces to check and compare prices before making an offline purchase. Hence, it is imperative for the brand to adapt an omnichannel strategy to amplify its visibility and be discoverable by the target consumer. Accordingly, a 360 degree approach is required for the Brand Launch in the digital era to target the consumer across all key touchpoints.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

There are many brands which have leveraged sharp consumer insights to come up with memorable marketing campaigns. From Ariel’s “Share the Load” campaign, where Ariel unearthed the reality of inequality within Indian Households by asking pertinent questions that make the audience introspect, think and act to Dove’s “Stop the Beauty Test” Campaign, where the campaign shows to the audience the harsh reality of how Indian women get rejected because of their looks, which impacts their self-esteem and confidence.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Cadbury’s campaign “Heart the Happiness” campaign was an interesting initiative as it leveraged digital media to enable every Indian to be part of real and heartfelt moments of others, which otherwise go unnoticed. To share the happiness, Cadbury unveiled a one of a kind algorithm that mines videos with happy hashtags and curates a bank of these happy memories with low views and like counts, to be shared with everyone and automatically be part of its campaign.

In a Post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

In the Post-Covid world, millennials are spending 242 minutes in a day surfing online or using different applications, as they are constantly craving content driven media. However, millennials only trust what they feel which is authentic. Hence, it is important for brands to engage with consumers with ‘Always ON’ and authentic content which is both contextual and relevant.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook