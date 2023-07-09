BrandWagon Ad Talk with Vaishal Dalal, Excellent Publicity

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Vaishal Dalal, co-founder and director, Excellent Publicity, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Launching a brand in today’s digital era differs significantly from earlier times due to advancements in technology and changes in consumer behaviour. It has given us access to a global audience and has become more cost-effective. It has also made it easier for us to target our audience more precisely and help us get real-time feedback with enhanced customer engagement, earlier, it was only through newspapers, TV, radio, and billboards that you could get the attention of your target audience, which was more uncertain.

Some of the benefits you get by launching your brand in today’s digital era includes global internet usage, digital advertising spending, social media penetration, mobile internet usage, conversion rates, social media engagement, online reviews and trust, influencer marketing ROI, among others.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen, and why?

iPhone 12 fumble: In 2021, Apple’s advertising focused on a single feature: the durability of their iPhones. Through captivating videos, they demonstrated how iPhones can withstand accidental drops, exciting consumers about owning a smartphone that resists damage. This campaign showcased the effectiveness of keeping marketing messages simple and highlighting one compelling aspect.

Dove India’s Stop the Beauty Test campaign: Dove’s marketing campaign tackles the issue of Indian women facing appearance-based rejection in arranged marriages. It highlights the detrimental impact on their self-esteem and urges a shift in societal beauty standards. This powerful social media campaign is Dove’s most impactful effort to date, challenging norms and promoting inclusivity.

CRED’s great for a good campaign: CRED India introduced an advertising campaign featuring Rahul Dravid, Neeraj Chopra, and Jim Sarbh to promote its reward-based credit card payments. The ads focused on the rewards and cash-back program, reaching millions of people. The campaign’s success lies in its innovative and entertaining approach to advertising.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital, and how?

Among all the ad campaigns that we saw, 5 Star for sure used the digital platform in the best way. Cadbury’s 5 Stars Everywhere campaign was a combination of smarts and quirks. Cadbury 5 Star stood out during the holiday season by taking a unique approach to its ad campaign. While other brands invested heavily, 5Star chose to do nothing. The campaign’s tagline, ‘When you #DoNothing and the entire world does your work for you,’ highlighted the idea of the brand being visible across apps without spending anything. Each time an app requested a rating, the five blank stars resembled the new 5Star logo, ensuring the brand’s presence.

The advertisement garnered an impressive 37 million views on social media within just three weeks. By deviating from purpose-driven advertising, 5Star distinguished itself and caught the attention of experts.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

In a post-Covid world, digital marketing continues to play a crucial role in reaching and engaging audiences. To ensure success and navigate the evolving landscape, here are some dos and don’ts of digital marketing:

Dos:

Adapt to changing consumer behaviour: Stay updated on the changing needs, preferences, and behaviours of your target audience. Adjust your digital marketing strategies accordingly to meet their expectations and provide relevant solutions. Optimise for mobile: With the increasing use of mobile devices, ensure that your website, emails, and digital content are mobile-friendly and responsive. Mobile optimisation is essential to provide a seamless user experience and capture a larger audience. Embrace personalisation: Leverage data and analytics to personalise your digital marketing efforts. Tailor content, recommendations, and offers based on user preferences and behaviours to create a more personalised and engaging experience for your audience. Utilise social media effectively: Maintain an active presence on relevant social media platforms. Engage with your audience, share valuable content, and participate in conversations. Leverage social media advertising and influencer collaborations to extend your reach and build brand awareness. Focus on SEO, content marketing, and video marketing: Invest in search engine optimization (SEO) to improve your website’s visibility in search results. Create high-quality, informative, and engaging content that resonates with your audience, drives organic traffic, and establishes your brand as an authority in your industry. Along with this, do not forget to invest in video marketing as the rate of people being engaged with video content has significantly increased after COVID.

Dont’s:

Neglect data privacy: Respect user privacy and comply with data protection regulations. Avoid unethical practices such as unauthorised data collection, spamming, or sharing customer information without consent. Build trust by being transparent about your data collection and usage practices. Overlook cybersecurity: Ensure the security of your digital platforms and customer data. Implement robust security measures to protect against cyber threats, such as data breaches or hacking attempts. Regularly update and patch your systems to maintain a secure online environment. Rely solely on automation: While marketing automation can streamline processes, don’t completely rely on it without human oversight. Maintain a balance between automation and personalised human interaction to ensure a genuine connection with your audience. Ignore customer feedback: Encourage and actively seek customer feedback through surveys, reviews, and social media interactions. Respond to feedback promptly, address concerns, and use the insights gained to improve your products, services, and digital marketing strategies. Neglect the importance of analytics: Leverage data analytics tools to track and measure the performance of your digital marketing campaigns. Analyse key metrics, such as website traffic, conversion rates, and engagement levels, to gain insights and make data-driven decisions for continuous improvement.

What is one recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

Bournvita’s #Faithnotforced campaign attempted to convey a positive message about supporting children’s true talents and aspirations rather than forcing them into predetermined roles. However, the execution of the campaign fell short. The advertisement featured Bournvita branding on everyday items like tissue boxes, cleaning product bottles, and cookie jars, but it lacked relatability and relevance in today’s changing times. Unlike successful campaigns such as Whisper’s “Run Like a Girl” and Ariel’s “Share the Load,” Bournvita’s campaign failed to execute its message effectively, resulting in mixed reviews from viewers across the country. In the end, the campaign seemed a little too forced and did not reach as many people as the brand would have intended it to.

