The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Jerry Williams, vice president-marketing, Pine Labs talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Everything is different. While the core task for a marketeer remains the same – to grab attention, create desire and drive action. But the contexts in which she needs to deliver these have completely changed in the digital era. Much lower windows of attention, a gazillion voices pandering desires and a plethora of avenues to drive action. And I haven’t event touched on data, trackability, etc. So, she needs to deliver to the same objectives but in a much more complex environment, which is what makes it more exciting.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

I know this one is polarising, but I just loved the hackiness of Surreal’s faux-celeb campaign. Smart, gutsy and the kinds where you just need to take two hoardings and a bus shelter but still get the whole internet buzzing about you.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

I find it super interesting that offline retail brands like Cadbury are the ones pushing the envelope on digital. From creating new media channels on ecommerce for 5 Star’s ‘Nothing Coins’, use of AI ad tech for Celebrations ‘Not just a Cadbury ad’ with SRK, to combo of OOH and digital for Silk Secret Messages. They seem to be perfecting the art of staying true to their core brand story while constantly staying relevant for an ever-changing user. In a seeming upside-down world, digital products like ed-tech, food-tech and gaming are falling back on classic ATL advertising.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

I don’t know if covid has changed the rules. Powerful ideas executed well always win.