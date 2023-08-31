scorecardresearch
BrandWagon Ad Talk with DDB Mudra’s Rahul Mathew

Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

Written by Yukta Raj
Mathew applauds Zomato's zo-maa-to vs zo-mai-to campaign for best use of digital in the recent times
Occupying a major share of the marketing budget pie, digital marketing is not only crucial but the need of the hour. With newer technologies sprouting every second day, it has become essential for marketers to be ahead of times and cater to their TG. Digital marketing is important in not only acquiring new customers but also retaining existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

“It took millions of years for man’s instincts to develop. It will take millions more for them to even vary. It is fashionable to talk about changing man. A communicator must be concerned with unchanging man. With his obsessive drive to survive, to be admired, to succeed, to love, to take care of his own.” It’s uncanny how there’s always a Bernbach quote that’s still relevant to the modern-day dilemmas and challenges. Digital has certainly changed the rules of a launch – we now can target the audience more precisely, receive feedback more rapidly and respond equally fast. We can engage in deeper dialogues with the consumers and connect with them through people they admire and enjoy. However, even the mighty power of digital is rendered useless if we fail to connect with our customers in a way that moves them. And that is by appealing to the unchanging side of her or him.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

Matilda Bay Rejected Ales – To bottle and market your rejected ales to make a point about how meticulously Matilda Bay Ale is brewed, is nothing short of pure genius.

Wednesday Hates Marketing – A fantastic example of how a distinct tone of voice can be a powerful communication tool.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Zomato, especially with their zo-maa-to vs zo-mai-to campaign, not only found a way to engage the internet in a debate around their name, but they leaned into it in every possible way. This was evident through an incredibly funny video to celebrities bantering, brands participating and even their own CEO being roasted on twitter.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

Don’t forget that we kept an industry moving when none of us could move out of our homes.

Do remember that we learnt new ways of working and communication because we didn’t have a choice. Let’s never give ourselves the choice, going forward.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

We see hundreds of ads every month, thousands if you’re in advertising. I can hardly remember a handful. Yet, good money and time were spent on all of them. Don’t know if that qualifies as bad advertising but it’s surely bad for advertising.

