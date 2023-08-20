BrandWagon Ad Talk with Chtrbox’s Mrunali Dedhia

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Mrunali Dedhia, vice president, Chtrbox, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Launching a brand today is like navigating a bustling digital bazaar. Social media, influencers, online communities and word of mouth have become the town square where brands set up shop vs relying on billboards or TV ads alone like in the olden days. Brand recall via the right storytelling, measurable results, instant reach and personalization are the perks we get in this era. However, the competition is fierce. Back in the day, it was more about casting a wide net; now, it’s about being a magnetic force in the right corners of the internet. Authenticity and engagement are the keys to unlock hearts in this era.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

Coke Studio has really been killing it, and has built up such a dedicated fanbase worldwide by creating experiences that truly connect with people. They’ve got this amazing formula where they blend emotions, talent, and music in a way that feels super relatable and sticks in your mind. And if you see their journey, it’s been a constant upward climb since the beginning, and now with the launch of Coke Studio Bharat, they’ve taken things even higher by diving into regional flavors at a larger scale.

We’ve all witnessed the incredible response Coke Studio Bharat has been getting from audiences all across the globe which is pretty mind-blowing, considering the language diversity. This whole concept gives viewers a one-of-a-kind experience that you just can’t forget. And the best part is, while creating an amazing experience for the consumers, they’ve also managed to seamlessly weave the brand into the mix, thanks to creative influencer collaborations. That’s how they’re making this impact reach an even bigger audience.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

CRED really nailed it in the digital game. They took the whole credit card rewards perk and turned it into an engaging experience. The way they translated their core strategy into digital storytelling was pure genius.

For example, they made a bold move last year to go private on their Instagram handle right before the IPL which caught a lot of attention amongst their existing consumers & also new audiences. Their motive was to establish a highly exclusive zone solely for the CRED followers, essentially emphasizing the concept of delivering a unique user experience. This approach didn’t go unnoticed – they generated quite the online commotion. And to top it off, they joined forces with influencers, propelling the excitement even higher. They were all about generating anticipation, offering impressive rewards, and maintaining a steady stream of engaging content, all exclusively accessible to their followers. This approach certainly left those who hadn’t followed them experiencing FOMO.

Their IPL CRED Bounty campaign had a nostalgic twist to it. They brought in familiar faces like Karishma Kapoor, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, and others for their digital ads, all while staying true to CRED’s trademark quirkiness. All activities tied back to their core strategy. Audiences were delighted, and their private Instagram community flourished.

What’s really impressive is how they sustained this momentum throughout the entire year. They kept the ball rolling with frequent influencer engagements, celebrity partnerships, and a robust digital strategy, ensuring that the notion of being part of the exclusive CRED community remained vibrant at all times.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

In the post-Covid world, here are the dos and don’ts that can help you navigate the landscape:

Do’s –

Be authentic: Humanise your brand by driving authentic and relatable storytelling. Authentic, fun and relatable storytelling is key to build recall value.

Be authentic: Humanise your brand by driving authentic and relatable storytelling. Authentic, fun and relatable storytelling is key to build recall value. Provide value and build relatability: Curate the communication to cater not just to the brand’s identity but to how the audience would respond to the same, in a manner that resonates with them and helps build a connection.

Listen and engage: Pay attention to what people are saying on social media. Adapt to their needs.

In conclusion – be real, be valuable, and stay adaptable!

Some of the biggest don’ts:

Being unaware: Be mindful of the ongoing social conversations, steer clear of tone-deaf content that may alienate or offend your audience.

Sharing inaccurate information: Avoid sharing inaccurate information, as it can damage your credibility and trustworthiness in a way that’s difficult to recoup from.

Not engaging with your audience: It’s important to connect with your consumers. If they comment or message you, engage with them – even if it’s criticism.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

While I haven’t come across examples of bad advertising lately, advertising that tugs at emotions in an insensitive or exploitative way can definitely backfire. Similarly, if an ad blatantly pushes a product without offering any real value or connection to the audience, it can easily rub people the wrong way. It’s all about building trust and rapport, which can be tough if an ad doesn’t consider the feelings and perspectives of the viewers.

In the end, effective advertising should be a two-way street, where the brand is genuinely trying to offer something valuable to the audience while respecting their sensitivities and avoiding unethical practices. It’s definitely a balance that advertisers need to strike.

