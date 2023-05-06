BrandWagon Ad Talk with AdLift’s Prashant Puri

Occupying major share of the marketing budget pie, digital marketing is not only crucial but the need of the hour. With newer technologies sprouting every second day, it has become essential for marketers to be ahead of times and cater to their TG. Digital marketing is important in not only acquiring new customers but also retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Prashant Puri, co-founder and CEO, AdLift, a global digital marketing agency, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

We’ve come a long way from brand launches that were limited to billboards, print, radio and television. With over 700 million Indians with access to a smartphone, internet accessibility is at its peak, launching your brand digitally is the most logical choice. It not only gives you tremendous audience reach, but also perfect audience segmentation without burning a hole in your pocket. You get to actually connect and engage with your audience and tell your brand story and create a connection like never before. And the best part is that it’s all measurable.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

The most recent one is #MyKindaNaukri campaign initiated by Naukri.com. I like the way they have integrated the whole campaign over OOH Cab & Lift Branding, Twitter Banter, Social Media Statics & Videos, Memes, motivational quotes, DVCs & TVCs, influencer collaboration and paid campaign creatives. They used relatable messaging making the brand connect with their target audience. Using relevant hashtags like #MyKindaPayCheck, #MyKindaBoss, #MyKindaWorkplace, #MyKindaTribe, and #MyKindaRole they increased campaign reach.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

With its movie and television businesses facing disruption from services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, Disney adapted by launching its own streaming entertainment channels. This enabled it to quickly capitalize on the love that many still have for its iconic franchises like Pixar and Star Wars while establishing its own share of the streaming audience. It has also built digital transformation into its other businesses, such as theme parks – where visitor data is monitored through its RFID-enabled Magic wristbands that act as admission tickets, hotel keys, and payment methods. It heavily relies on data and analytics for everything from determining the placement of drinks vendors to alleviating congestion in order to ensure visitors have a magical experience.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

Post covid, most marketers have become a little skeptical about their marketing spends so we’ve seen a downfall in the top line of many agencies. But this has given fair ground to marketers who wanted to spend their marketing budgets across mediums. For do’s, I would say marketers should invest in creating a standout customer experience. Audit your marketing channels and concentrate spending on those that deliver great returns.

Invest in content marketing to build awareness and market share. Amplify SEO strategies, as well, to maintain market share and show up higher in searches. For don’ts, I would suggest in the process of defending your budget, don’t let go of good marketing opportunities.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

More than bad advertising, I feel brands need to be concerned about the rise of the ‘de-influencer’. De-influencing is a rising trend where influencers talk about viral products that they wouldn’t recommend. Bournvita has been at the receiving end of de-influencing recently, and this should ring alarm bells for other brands as well.

