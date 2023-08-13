Brands of Tomorrow set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar this Independence Day

Advaita Innovation Labs launches the trailer of its original docuseries Brands of Tomorrow narrating the stories of India’s innovative and impact-driven new-age brands that releases on India’s 77th Independence Day with Disney + Hotstar.

The inaugural season of Brands of Tomorrow web series narrates the trials and triumphs of building a new-age brand through cinematic storytelling. Produced and created by Advaita Innovation Labs, the web series is bringing disruption to the startup storytelling space. The brands have been handpicked based on the impact they are creating. Most of these brands are new age, founded by young and spirited entrepreneurs and profitable since day one.

The brands getting featured in the series include nutraceutical start-up Power Gummies, luggage brand Nasher Miles, neighbourhood fine-dining chain Chowman, Suniel Shetty mentored Regrip, Aman Gupta-funded Zoff Spices, and a young denim brand Freakins.

“For the longest time, the journey of new-age brands in India has only been shown in a jargon-driven narrative only aimed at a niche business audience. In the last few years, we have seen the spirit of entrepreneurship getting redefined and young India now setting up their own business. However, they often struggle to understand a lot of nitty-gritty in building a brand. This is why we created Brands of Tomorrow to salute the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country and to help the young entrepreneurs how to build a brand,” Suchayan Mandal, co-founder and head of strategy, Advaita Innovation Labs, said.

Each episode presents a narrative that dives deep into the journey of the brands. From the stage of the first pitch to making it big, the Brands of Tomorrow web series captures the hustle trip that would aspire young India to build more prominent brands.

