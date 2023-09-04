BPCL’s MAK lubricants partners with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Bharat Petroleum announces an alliance between MAK Lubricants and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie ‘Jawan.’

“We are delighted to team up with ‘Jawan’, as the essence of MAK Lubricants seamlessly merges with the ethos of the movie. Our collaboration transcends branding; it’s a celebration of the relentless pursuit of excellence,” P. Sudhahar, executive director- lubes, Bharat Petroleum, said.

The partnership with MAK Lubricants promises to elevate the film’s visibility while steadfastly reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering quality and performance.

At the core of the partnership lies a co-branded campaign, weaving MAK Lubricants’ core values into the tapestry of Jawan. The strategic synergy promises to catapult brand visibility to heights, captivating a vast and diverse audience along the way.

