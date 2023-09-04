scorecardresearch
BPCL’s MAK lubricants partners with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

The strategic synergy promises to catapult brand visibility to heights, captivating a vast and diverse audience along the way

Written by BrandWagon Online
The partnership with MAK Lubricants promises to elevate the film's visibility
Bharat Petroleum announces an alliance between MAK Lubricants and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie ‘Jawan.’

“We are delighted to team up with ‘Jawan’, as the essence of MAK Lubricants seamlessly merges with the ethos of the movie. Our collaboration transcends branding; it’s a celebration of the relentless pursuit of excellence,” P. Sudhahar, executive director- lubes, Bharat Petroleum, said.

The partnership with MAK Lubricants promises to elevate the film’s visibility while steadfastly reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering quality and performance.

At the core of the partnership lies a co-branded campaign, weaving MAK Lubricants’ core values into the tapestry of Jawan. The strategic synergy promises to catapult brand visibility to heights, captivating a vast and diverse audience along the way.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 12:30 IST

