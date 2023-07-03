Boomlet Group appoints Dharmesh Joshi as creative head

Boomlet Group, an influencer marketing and crisis management agency, has announced the appointment of Dharmesh Joshi as the creative head. As per the company, Joshi will spearhead all creative, strategy and content endeavors at Boomlet.

Moreover, he will lead Boomlet’s upcoming creative vertical called BCreates, which will position it as a comprehensive 360-degree creative agency.

Talking about his appointment, Dharmesh Joshi, creative head, Boomlet Group, said, “I firmly believe that to become the agency of the future, an organisation must demonstrate adaptability by consistently delivering high-impact work while innovating and seamlessly integrating new technologies, big data, and formats. However, what will truly distinguish the agency is its ability to foster a young and diverse creative force capable of delivering beyond the brief.”

With over 15 years of experience in developing numerous award-winning campaigns for brands, Joshi has a track record of starting YouTube channels for brands and establishing video content studios at scale for agencies.

Previously, he has worked with brands and agencies including Ariel, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Monster Energy Drinks, Kinnect, Glitch and Supari Studios.

“Dharmesh Joshi’s understanding of the industry, coupled with his unwavering passion for creativity, aligns perfectly with our vision. His expertise will undoubtedly enhance our creative prowess, enabling us to deliver even more impactful campaigns and generate greater value for our esteemed clients,” Danish Malik, co-founder and CEO, Boomlet Group, added.

Also Read Zivame launches campaign Har Pal Ko Own Karo

With the appointment of Dharmesh Joshi as the creative head, Boomlet Group aims to surpass expectations, grow in the industry and provide enhanced value to clients, embracing creators as the new brands.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook