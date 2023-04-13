BookMyShow Stream partners with VROTT Studios for regional expansion in India

BookMyShow Stream, a Transaction-Video-On-Demand (TVOD) streaming platform has partnered with VROTT, a subscription-based streaming platform to offer its entertaining global titles dubbed in these native languages on the platform.

The company aims to cater India’s multilingual and diverse audience and expand the horizon of content consumption through quality and premium additions to watch-list.

Additionally, through this partnership, consumers will get access to VROTT’s coveted, premium movies and TV-series in foreign languages that have witnessed high interest levels across the globe.

Speaking on the partnership with VROTT, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “Through our partnership with VROTT, we are delighted to widen our global content slate further to include intriguing international titles and make them available in native languages for a diverse and multilingual Indian audience. We continue to strive to deliver an unparalleled content viewing experience, elevating the standard of entertainment in India to new heights and enhance the TVOD experience for people across the country,” he added.

As per the company, through the partnership, global films and TV-series will premiere exclusively on BookMyShow Stream. The association will also bolster BookMyShow Stream’s curation of versatile content for its consumers further solidifying its position as the go-to TVOD platform in India.

Adding to this, Manish Dutt, founder, VROTT and VR Films and Studios Limited, said, “With regional internet penetration growing at over 50 percent, localization of content and OTT apps are going to play a key role in maximizing content investments. All eyes will be on regional content to capture the next 100 million VoD subscribers. VROTT will focus on capturing the emerging interior B & C markets by adding Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi languages as well. Our partnership with BookMyShow Stream will help achieve the target and this partnership would help VROTT in extending its consumer base to TVOD market along with the SVOD market as well.”

