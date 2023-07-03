scorecardresearch
BookMyShow Stream signs three year partnership with global film distributor MUBI

The company aims to expand its catalogue of hand-picked content for a global and local audience through the partnership with MUBI

Written by BrandWagon Online
Cinephiles can expect new releases from MUBI library premiering every Friday on the BookMyShow platform
BookMyShow Stream, from the house of BookMyShow, has partnered with MUBI, the global film distributor, streaming service and production company to bring over 40 award-winning and internationally acclaimed titles on the home-grown Transaction-Video-On-Demand (TVOD) platform for Indian viewers.

Expanding its wide catalogue of hand-picked content for an Indian audience that loves global cinema and content, this partnership will offer coveted films and series in multiple origin languages including English, French, German, Korean, Catalan, Danish, Ossetian, Portuguese, Georgian, Finnish, Oromo, Icelandic, Arabic, Norwegian and Polish.

Additionally, the partnership with MUBI will expand the viewing options for BookMyShow Stream’s content library and the curated slate of foreign language content.

Speaking on the partnership with MUBI, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “Our partnership with MUBI is another step in the direction of developing this impactful slate of content, constantly bringing the best of the globe to India and catering to this massive demand. This partnership opens up MUBI’s catalogue to the discerning ‘Pay-Per-View’ audience and is a testament to the unwavering interest and preference of consumers for the TVOD format’s potential in India, and together, we are poised to revolutionise the content consumption experience.”

As part of this association, consumers on BookMyShow and BookMyShow Stream will be able to access titles such as ‘Decision to Leave’, ‘Aftersun’, The Five Devils, on the platform as part of the initial slate.

Furthermore, BookMyShow Stream will also showcase other acclaimed films and TV Series from MUBI including Lars von Trier’s acclaimed series The Kingdom, Belgian masterpiece Close, Benedetta directed by Paul Verhoeven, Céline Sciamma’s Petite Maman and Titane, directed by Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducouranau. Other exciting titles include Return to Seoul, Crimes of the Future, Academy Award-winning, Drive My Car, First Cow, Icelandic horror-fantasy Lamb, Shiva Baby and the BAFTA and Oscar nominated The Worst Person in the World on the platform this year, among others.

Media

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 14:40 IST

