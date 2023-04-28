BookMyShow partners with Prime Video to curate a campaign ahead of the premiere of Citadel

BookMyShow has partnered with Prime Video to curate a digital campaign for upcoming spy-thriller web-series ‘Citadel’.

Commenting on the partnership, Samradha Tibrewala, head – partnerships and revenue, BookMyShow said, “Brands across industries are increasingly looking to engage with BookMyShow for deeper penetration into the mindshare of young, digitally-savvy and transacting audiences. There is an increasing interest amongst brands to leverage this vast user base to create impactful digital strategies that are both hyper-focussed and hyper-personalised. We are looking forward to partner with Prime Video to drive a digital-first campaign for ‘Citadel’ with a targeted, relevant, highly-engaged audience at scale that finds the content relatable and intriguing and helps further the adoption and viewership of the content for the platform.”

The web-series that casts Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, is set to premiere today on Apr 28, 2023 on Prime Video. It will drop 2 episodes today and new episodes weekly every Friday through May 26.

As per the company, the partnership entails a specially curated, month-long, focused 360-degree campaign launched on BookMyShow targeting more than 300 million impressions, using app integrations, owned communication channels including interactive emails, push notifications on the app and social media amplification, reaching out to its extensive user base of young, digitally savvy and high transacting entertainment enthusiasts.

