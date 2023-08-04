BookMyShow celebrates 16 years of platform, unveils campaign Birthday #HappyHour

BookMyShow has unveiled its campaign BookMyShow Birthday #HappyHour. The company has also launched a digital film for birthday campaign to celebrate 16 years of the platform. As per the company, the film embraces the innovative approach of ‘Prankvertising’, a creative activity that immediately captures the attention of audiences.

The film’s premise is based in the BookMyShow headquarters, where employees are engrossed in their daily work routine. The film captures the candid reactions of the employees on camera, showcasing their excitement.

Moreover, the idea BookMyShow Birthday #HappyHour campaign aims to fuel entertainment consumption in the spirit of celebration.

Talking about the campaign Dolly Davda, head – marketing, BookMyShow, said, “As we celebrate 16 years of enabling entertainment experiences, we are happy to unveil our Birthday #HappyHour campaign and open up the celebration to all our consumers that have stood by us through thick and thin. We are offering exclusive offers on some of the most marquee experiences across cinemas, live entertainment and BookMyShow Stream.”

Additionally, the consumers can receive the offers between August 5 and 13, from 5 PM – 6 PM on BookMyShow.

Also Read Otrivin unveils mobile-first digital campaign featuring four brand films

The campaign will be amplified across various platforms including digital media, in-cinema advertising, social media and through BookMyShow’s owned channels.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook