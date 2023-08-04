scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

BookMyShow celebrates 16 years of platform, unveils campaign Birthday #HappyHour

The idea BookMyShow Birthday #HappyHour campaign aims to fuel entertainment consumption in the spirit of celebration

Written by BrandWagon Online
The film's premise is based in the BookMyShow headquarters
The film's premise is based in the BookMyShow headquarters

BookMyShow has unveiled its campaign BookMyShow Birthday #HappyHour. The company has also launched a digital film for birthday campaign to celebrate 16 years of the platform. As per the company, the film embraces the innovative approach of ‘Prankvertising’, a creative activity that immediately captures the attention of audiences.

The film’s premise is based in the BookMyShow headquarters, where employees are engrossed in their daily work routine. The film captures the candid reactions of the employees on camera, showcasing their excitement.

Moreover, the idea BookMyShow Birthday #HappyHour campaign aims to fuel entertainment consumption in the spirit of celebration.

Also Read

Talking about the campaign Dolly Davda, head – marketing, BookMyShow, said, “As we celebrate 16 years of enabling entertainment experiences, we are happy to unveil our Birthday #HappyHour campaign and open up the celebration to all our consumers that have stood by us through thick and thin. We are offering exclusive offers on some of the most marquee experiences across cinemas, live entertainment and BookMyShow Stream.”

Additionally, the consumers can receive the offers between August 5 and 13, from 5 PM – 6 PM on BookMyShow.

Also Read

The campaign will be amplified across various platforms including digital media, in-cinema advertising, social media and through BookMyShow’s owned channels.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 14:34 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS