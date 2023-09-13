Booking.com onboards Rohit Sharma as the global brand ambassador for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Booking.com, an online travel brand, today announced Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, ‘Howzat!’, along with other international players including Jos Buttler (England) and Glenn Maxwell (Australia).

Booking.com is the official accommodation partner for all ICC events, including the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup being held in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023.

Speaking on the announcement, Santosh Kumar, country head for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia, Booking.com said, “We’re really excited to have Rohit Sharma as one of Booking.com’s global brand ambassadors for our ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. Cricket is one of the most loved sports in India and when combined with the thrill and adventure of travel, the tournament creates the perfect synergy for unforgettable experiences that last a lifetime. As the official accommodation partner for ICC, we aim to make it easier for everyone to book their stays through our website or user-friendly app and make their cricket-inspired travel dreams come true.”

Moreover, the Booking.com integrated campaign featuring Sharma will run in India during the tournament from October 5 to November 19, 2023 across digital, PR, TV and in-stadium during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 matches.

“I love cricket and love to travel. This partnership with Booking.com brings together the best of both the worlds. As someone who enjoys travelling along with my family, and exploring new destinations, booking a trip is half the fun and I understand the importance of a hassle-free experience and having all aspects of booking travel integrated into one – be it accommodation, transportation and attractions – and Booking.com makes it easy and fun. I had a great time working on ‘Howzat’ campaign, and I hope for the millions of cricket fans looking forward to watching the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, this will bring together the excitement of top-notch competition and the fun of travelling to create something truly memorable,” Rohit Sharma commented on his partnership with Booking.com.

