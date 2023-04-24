Bondtite partners with Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2023 campaign

Bondtite, part of Astral Adhesives, has teamed up with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the 2023 season.

As the official sponsor of the team, the company has created a new campaign featuring LSG players KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, and Nicholas Pooran.

As per the company, the campaign is set in a traditional nawabi Lucknowi mushaira setting and showcases the players reciting a poetic exchange about broken hearts. The players then dance in with two literal pieces of broken heart, half made of marble and half of granite, and sing in unison “Arey dil patthar ya granite sab ko jodey ekdum tight, sab ko jodey ekdum right.”

Commenting on the campaign, Saumya Engineer, vice president of Astral Limited, said, “Bondtite’s partnership with Lucknow Super Giants for the IPL 2023 season is a seamless blend, as both Bondtite and cricket are powerful unifiers. Our brand has always been synonymous with strength, quality, and trust, and this partnership allows us to strengthen our relationship with consumers while boosting our brand visibility.”

Additionally, the campaign highlights Bondtite’s ability to bind together different materials with efficacy and application, in line with their tagline and brand purpose #EkdumTightEkdumRightBondtite.

Commenting on the partnership, Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO, RPSG Sports, said, “We are looking forward to working with Bondtite. As one of the newer teams of the IPL with a rich legacy in sports, our goal is to work with top brands with proven success in sports partnerships and Bondtite is a true testament to that. We welcome Bondtite onboard as we look to add value to customers and fans alike.”

