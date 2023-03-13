Bombay Times launches new ‘Out and Proud @Work’ campaign; aims to make workplace inclusive for LGBTQ+ community

Bombay Times has partnered with Pride Circle and FCB India to launch the ‘Out & Proud @Work’ campaign. As per the company, this campaign highlights an important yet often overlooked aspect of the LGBTQ+ community’s lives: the issue of earning a livelihood. Discrimination in the workplace and beyond marginalizes their potential, qualifications, and personality, leaving them underpaid, unnoticed, and unwanted, a statement from the company said.

The ‘Bombay Times Out and Proud @Work’ campaign will showcase inspirational stories to shed light on the discrimination faced by the LGBTQ+ community and the need for a fair and inclusive workplace.

The partnership with Pride Circle will bridge the gap between job seekers and employment opportunities, creating a more inclusive workforce. The initiative also aims to encourage open dialogue on this subject among those beyond the LGBTQ+ community.

“With the launch of ‘Bombay Times Out & Proud @Work,’ we hope to rally the ecosystem and all its stakeholders to be more inclusive and welcoming of this community. Bringing important issues to the fore and diverse perspectives to address this is a tangible way of driving change’’ said Neeti Chopra, Brand Director, Times Metro Supplements and The Economic Times.

The campaign will be rolled out across print, television, and digital platforms. It will also features Akshay Verma, co-founder of Fitpass, highlighting how discrimination seeps into workplaces.

“The Bombay Times Out & Proud @Work campaign isn’t just a call for conversations, it’s a call to action – which is why we’re not starting this campaign at the beginning of Pride Month, but at the beginning of the financial year.” said Swati Bhattacharya, creative chairperson, FCB India.

“Pride Circle advocates and creates an environment for people to be their true authentic selves. We believe in empowering the LGBTQ+ community through skilling, employability, and entrepreneurship programs while enabling organizations to foster a culture of belonging.” said Srini Ramaswamy, co-founder, Pride Circle.

