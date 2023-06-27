scorecardresearch
Bombay Shaving Company ropes in Gauri Malhotra as chief marketing officer

Gauri has taken the mandate to build a strong brand and sustainably grow both Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae

Written by BrandWagon Online
Malhotra is responsible for steering the marketing mandate at Bombay Shaving Company
Malhotra is responsible for steering the marketing mandate at Bombay Shaving Company

Visage Lines Personal care has recently appointed Gauri Malhotra as the chief marketing officer.

A seasoned business leader and marketing professional with over 15 years of experience in building brands, setting up digital businesses, and building strong teams and capabilities – for brands like Marico and RPSG in the past, Malhotra is responsible for steering the marketing mandate at Bombay Shaving Company.

Prior to this, Malhotra was the business head at the RPSG Group’s, Dr Vaidya’s – New Age Ayurveda, where she was responsible for building and scaling business processes and the team in its zero-to-one journey.

“Gauri is an exceptional marketing leader with a fantastic track record of taking products and brands from concept to substantial market share, without losing intimacy with the consumer. I have no doubt she will make us sharper, and stronger, and help us change the game,” said, Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae.

She has also spent over 13 years at Marico Limited in sales and marketing, managing large-scale brands like Parachute, launching innovations like Parachute Advansed Body Lotion and building acquired brands like Livon. Gauri has taken the mandate to build a strong brand and sustainably grow both Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, on the backbone of consumer-centric innovation.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 16:39 IST

