Bodycare International Ltd. has recently announced Kajal Aggarwal as the brand ambassador for its Kidswear. The company believes that this partnership with Aggarwal will foster stronger brand positioning in the market.

Speaking on the appointment, Mithun Gupta, director, Bodycare International Ltd. “We are happy to welcome Kajal Aggarwal to the Bodycare family. Over the years Bodycare International Ltd. has embraced comfort and perfect fit in all its products, and we are confident that her association with our brand will help us reach out to a wider audience. With her charming personality and impressive fan following, Kajal will help us create a stronger connection with our customers and drive brand awareness effectively. We are aiming to achieve a target of Rs 5000 crores by 2030, and to realize this vision, we are going forward strategically by aggressively investing in expanding the infrastructure and growing existing production capacity”.

“I am happy to be a part of this association. I personally resonate with brands like Bodycare that share my areas of interest. As a new mom, I understand the importance of ensuring that our little ones feel comfortable, confident, and stylish. The emotional connection that the brand shares with millions of moms across the country is truly remarkable, and I am sure this association will yield great results. I am looking forward to being a part of their current campaign I am looking forward to asking moms ‘Comfort Ke Liye Bodycare Kiya Kya?’ as well as being a part of Bodycare Kids future campaigns”, Kajal Aggarwal added.

