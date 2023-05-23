Boddess Beauty onboards global beauty brands as part of retail expansion

Boddess Beauty, the multi-brand beauty retailer has onboarding global brands Etude House, Dermalogica Cosrx, Klairs, Valentino, Ralph Lauren, Azzaro and OGX. As per the company, the onboarding is under the retail expansion plans with a host of product categories and SKUs under the same at both the Boddess offline and online stores.

As per online studies, the beauty D2C space is expected to continue its reign till at least 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27%. Omni-channel presence and a digital-first approach are the way forward, which existing and established brands are leveraging extensively.

Commenting on the association, Ritika Sharma, founder, and CEO, House of Beauty/Boddess, said, “Undoubtedly, homegrown Indian skincare brands are disrupting the beauty space in the country. At the same time, we are witnessing a phenomenon: demand for global beauty products from Tier 2 and 3 cities. In line with evolving consumer preferences, we want to share the best global experience with our consumers. We are thrilled to welcome them to our store as well as the online platform and are glad to offer the Indian consumers the best from the world of K-beauty and other internationally renowned brands”.

Paul Lee, managing director, AmorePacific India said, “We are encouraged by the appreciation and overwhelming response that Etude has received from its consumers from different parts of India now. We are excited to open doors for Etude in Boddess, Ambience Mall Store. This will be Etude’s second multi-brand outlet and its first in Delhi. At Etude our endeavour is to provide our customers with the sweet moments in their lives and make them feel excited with the number of sensual colours that the brand has to offer. Discovering one’s true beauty and bringing sweet imagination of beautiful transformation to reality. We have a mix of makeup products, and our engine products are Water Tint, Fixing Tint & Eyebrow pencils. The products are developed to reflect four basic concepts: high quality, affordability, lovely design and a diverse colour range.”

“Dermalogica believes in helping customers achieve their healthiest skin. We are the no.1 choice of skin experts across Europe and the USA and bring cutting-edge products and treatments to our Consumers. We are very happy to partner with Boddess to bring the globally loved and renowned Dermalogica products to the new host of discerning customers, “ Pushkaraj Shenai, head, ProBeauty Brands, Unilever added.

Also Read Alike.io appoints Nathan Johny as the new VP of growth marketing

“We are thrilled to partner with Boddess Beauty as we continue to drive dynamic growth for Klairs, in India. With this platform, we see an amazing opportunity to expand into new and existing markets and introduce consumers to the world of Korean Skincare. The platform’s commitment to a diversified offering, combined with the Klairs brand portfolio will help us achieve the growth & success we are looking for. Since 2010 our team has been researching different ingredients & raw materials to develop functional products that are vegan & cruelty free. Through our products, we hope our consumers can resonate with our core value of living a well-balanced life,” Jua Lee,Team Leader, Wish Company (Dear Klairs) concluded.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook