Bobble AI elevates Kaushik Parashar as chief product officer

Bobble AI, a conversation media platform, has recently made changes in its leadership team. The company has elevated its founding team member and SVP of Products, Kaushik Parashar as the new chief product officer and roped in Satyajit Deb Roy as the new revenue head, Advertising and Marketing.

Kaushik Parashar, an IIT-Delhi alumnus has been with Bobble AI since October 2016. He joined as a product designer in the product team and has since grown to become SVP – Products within a 5-year span. Parashar will be reporting Ankit Prasad, founder and CEO, Bobble AI.

Roy, who is the new revenue head, Advertising and Marketing, comes with over 24 years of work experience before joining Bobble AI. He has been a part of media platforms including ShareChat, Moj, JioSaavn, ESPN Cricinfo and Afaqs in different leadership roles. As per the company, he will be leading sales for Bobble AI’s advertising and marketing division.

Commenting on both appointments, Ankit Prasad, founder and CEO said, “We, at Bobble AI are a strong believer in building a progressive work culture and an ecosystem that offers immense opportunities, growth possibilities, and the right environment to nurture young talents who emerge as industry leaders. Kaushik’s journey as a product designer to becoming our chief product officer says a lot about who we are. He has been a witness to our exceptional roller coaster journey starting from zero to reaching over 85 million smartphone users.”

“I am equally happy to welcome Satyajit on board, he brings enormous experience as an industry leader who has participated in the growth journey of some of the new revolutionary media platforms. These two hires add to our story of building a professional senior leadership team of industry stalwarts and transformative change agents who have the knowledge, skill and capability to take Bobble to new heights and achieve our stated objectives,” Prasad added.

