boAt partners with ONDC network via Shopalyst’s plugin

boAt, today announced its partnership with Shopalyst to make its product catalogue discoverable on the Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿. The integration, which is powered by Shopalyst’s plugin for Shopify stores, will make boAt’s catalogue discoverable on the ONDC network across all buyer applications. Through this foray on the ONDC network, boAt aims to create multiple consumer touchpoints.

Often called as “UPI of e-commerce”, this new model of commerce democratises market access to brands, and makes it easy for them to take their storefronts to popular buyer apps where consumers shop. Consumers can now shop boAt’s products in the electronics category available on the network, including headphones, TWS, neckbands, smartwatches, and speakers.

Speaking on the collaboration, Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, BOAT – “We are deeply aligned to improving the adoption of e-commerce across India. Being onboarded on ONDC with Shopalyst’s technology increases availability and access of boAt’s world-class products on all digital platforms adopting the ONDC network.”

With its Discovery Commerce platform, Shopalyst offers brands the AI and data infrastructure to facilitate a shopping experience for consumers activated via own, paid, and earned media.

Girish Ramachandra, co-founder and CEO, Shopalyst said, “boAt is India’s most loved electronics brand, and Shopalyst is excited to partner with boAt and help them expand their consumer base. At Shopalyst, we are committed to creating a seamless shopping experience for consumers, and this partnership with boAt is a step towards achieving that goal.”

