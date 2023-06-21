boAt launches ‘Break Through Music’ campaign on World Music Day 2023

boAt, the audio and wearable brand, has launched a new campaign ‘Break Through Music’, on the occasion of World Music Day, aimed at giving emerging artists the stage they deserve. Conceptualised by Digitas India, the campaign features a curated list of young and upcoming artists across indie, pop, Bollywood, Punjabi, and rap genres, including Akanksha Sethi, Kunwarr, Rahi, Pho, KASYAP, Shubham Kabra, and Akshath Acharya.

To promote the campaign, boAt purchased 100% share of voice ad space on YouTube to promote contextually relevant ads and to target individual users based on their preferred music genres. boAt ensured that viewers were introduced to similar emerging artists before they even listened to their intended song. This approach allowed musicians to garner the attention of their audience.

Speaking on the campaign, Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer said, “The company is proud to be at the forefront of identifying, discovering, and celebrating new talent with the potential to make it big. By combining the powers of traditional and digital algorithms, boAt aims to provide a fitting stage to upcoming artists. As a brand, boAt is committed to encouraging young people to take up their passion and will continue to support emerging talent in the music industry.”

The campaign is being released at a pan India level and will span multiple platforms including digital, radio, outdoor and its microsite.

Also Read DS Group launches public awareness campaign #CatchTheRightBin

Additionally, through this campaign, boAt also disrupted the norm by dedicating all YouTube ad spots on trending songs to promote the artists and transforming OOH properties into QR OOH art, connecting viewers to these artists. These artists are designed as QR codes, which viewers can scan to be redirected to the page where they can listen and stay updated on their genre and playlists.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook