BlueStone launches campaign ‘Big Gold Upgrade’ to disrupt the concept of old gold exchange

The 360-degree campaign will be featured across print, in-cinemas, OOH, digital media, and retail

Written by BrandWagon Online
The company aims to provide customers with the best possible value for their old gold
BlueStone has launched a campaign, the Big Gold Upgrade. The campaign reflects the significance of old gold and how BlueStone is offering higher value and the latest jewellery.

Speaking on the launch, Harshna Pasari, head of marketing, BlueStone, said, “The Big Gold Upgrade campaign is an example of our commitment to the ever-evolving needs of a cosmopolitan audience and to putting stylish jewellery designs into their wardrobes, while also retaining the emotional and investment value of their old gold.”

As per the company, it aims to provide customers with the best possible value for their old gold while also allowing them to upgrade to new pieces of jewellery, disrupting the concept of moving from locker jewellery to wardrobe jewellery.

The campaign features jewels being discovered in lockers and worn-out trunks. The old gold is exchanged for a higher value at BlueStone giving a fresh lease to old investments. Customers can exchange old gold at BlueStone store for a higher caratage value.18 karat Old Gold gets upgraded to 22 karat value, 22 karat to 24 karat value is among the key highlights of this initiative.

“It’s very common to see folks walking in with their gold wrapped in velvet/felt bags into stores to get them changed up for something new. The thing is though, gold isn’t like washing machines or televisions that it deserves a mere exchange. It deserves more,” said Arvind Krishnan and Prajato Guha, founders, Manja, the creative agency that led the campaign’s conceptualisation.

With the campaign, BlueStone is shifting perspective for generations by upgrading its jewellery collection with new designs without compromising on the value pieces. The initiative is first-of-its-kind. The 360-degree campaign will be featured across print, in-cinemas, OOH, digital media, and retail.

First published on: 16-05-2023 at 15:01 IST

