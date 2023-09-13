Blogger’s Park: Why so serious?

Srijan Shukla

“Let’s have some fun. After all, it’s only advertising”. This popular saying of our industry has two parts to it. The second part talks about it being ‘only advertising’. This part makes advertising sound frivolous, a side job, a casual endeavor. I don’t agree with that because advertising is not these things. Advertising is about building brands, shaping pop culture and if anything, it is serious business.

But I completely agree with the first part about having fun, especially in the work that we create. Work that is fun to watch. That makes you laugh and smile. A rare commodity in today’s time. And thankfully for us as Indians, we come from a very rich tradition of humour and wit. Right from the Hasya Rasa of Indian aesthetics to Akbar and Birbal, from the nonsensical verses of Abol Tabol to the satire of Harishankar Parsai and the great R.K.Laxman. Humour, wit, and satire have been an escape and a great form of commentary in an unequal society like ours.

This tradition was also followed to a large extent by Indian advertising till something shifted. Advertising has become more cautious and even at the risk of exaggerating, I must say, at times unnecessarily somber. This is not to say that there are no funny ads that are made today. Some very good humorous work does exist, but that is far and few in between. The balance has shifted slightly.

There could be plenty of reasons and the one that I could think of currently is probably the fear of ‘cancel culture’, of someone taking offence. The only way out of this is to go for ‘clean humor’. By clean humour, I mean work that’s not punching down in terms of caste, gender, class or such parameters. Humour that is not based on superiority theory. Bring back the good old joke, the lovely set-up and twist at the end, the absurdity of a situation or the great satire that we saw in the earlier works.

It’s important to hold on to humor and wit in our work because the future seems to be taking that tone and there are reasons for that. The audience that we talk to has enough drama in their lives and they don’t want to be preached to about anything. Just look at the bursting comedy scene in India and it will be quite clear what the young Indians are looking for.

The second is the declining attention span. The 15-second reel is a reflection of our behavior. How many times have you caught yourself watching a series and checking your phone at the same time? The shrinking attention span will give us less time to create sentimental, drama-driven stories that require certain time and mind space. A joke, a witty remark can fit in that time.

Lastly, in a world that is becoming increasingly polarised and angry, making someone laugh could be the biggest act of creativity.

The author is executive creative director, Publicis Worldwide

