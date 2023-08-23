Blogger’s park: Wave of change

By Rachna Kanwar

In an age where convenience and personalisation reign supreme, podcasts have emerged as an on-the-go integration to the world of audio media consumption. Podcasts offer diverse, in-depth content that fulfils the on-demand listening need. As technology shapes our daily routines, the harmonious relationship between radio and podcasts has created an unprecedented avenue for audio content, offering a new revenue stream to radio players.

The emergence of podcasts has breathed new life into the radio landscape, providing a multifaceted experience that radiates positivity. Radio has always excelled in infotainment and podcasts, with a wide variety of genres and themes like horror, romance, comedy, crime, are helping in cementing the ‘theatre of the mind’ proposition of audio. The demand for podcasts is growing as they are able to seamlessly integrate into our lives. As a result, the synergy between podcasts and radio has sparked an optimistic wave of change, enhancing the radio listenership journey. While Radio with its live broadcast appeal and real-time interaction holds ultimate authority, the two formats enhance the popularity of the audio medium and are not a threat to each other.

In our time-strapped listener’s life, it is important to offer content which is customisable. Embracing this evolution, radio players have not only recognised the allure of podcasts but have also embraced their potential to captivate audiences across diverse genres and languages. From mythological narratives to riveting crime dramas, radio players have curated an expansive range of content that resonates with listeners across age groups and regions. Radio players are actively coming up with innovative hyperlocal podcasts to offer personalisation.

The fusion of on-air and digital podcasts has become a hallmark of this new era, bridging the gap between traditional radio broadcasting and on-demand content consumption. While on-air podcasts air at specific times, offering digital podcasts is a strategic decision taken by radio players to allow listeners to experience audio content anytime anywhere, amplifying the accessibility of engaging content to listeners. The potential of podcasts to appeal to varied demographics is evident in the curated selection of content, encompassing everything from heart-warming relationship insights to spine-tingling mysteries.

Overall, the synergy between podcasts and radio gives listeners a wider range of options and experiences where they can enjoy curated radio broadcasts alongside the personalised and on-demand nature of podcasts. With the harmonious co-existence of radio broadcasts and podcasts, individuals can make the most of their daily activities, from commutes to workouts, by immersing themselves in a world of captivating narratives. Radio and digital podcasts will also lead to an increased significance of audio as a medium. As someone said, “TV(video) gives everyone an image, but radio(audio) gives birth to a million images in a million.”

The author is chief operating officer, digital media, Radio City & Mid-day