Blogger’s Park: The taste of elusive luxury

Shivaji Dasgupta

According to Jato Dynamics, 23.4% of cars sold in India during 2023 came equipped with a sunroof, a steep jump from 4.6% in 2018. From being a top-end privilege, it is now an accessible embellishment.

The sunroof is a charming contradiction in India. We craved car ACs and now that we have them, the desire to open the roof is a priority. The police promptly fine stand-up joyrides, yet we want them. In spite of zero operational value, unlike automatic transmission which too has become mass. We are increasingly obsessed with the taste of elusive luxury and this is an opportunity worth replicating across industries.

‘Sunroof Syndrome’ can be defined as the urgent desire of entry-level ‘premium’ customers to enjoy aspirational higher-end experiences, miniature yet genuine, provided top up in pricing is reasonable. A sunroof, for instance, is available for an addendum of just 20,000- 50,000 in mass vehicles. What’s true for cars is valid for other ‘aspirational’ services or acquisitions.

Premium Economy in the aviation business already offers the essence of Business Class. Lounge access via credit cards is standard issue while hotels can offer cocktail lounge access as an attractive upgrade.

Those booking a stay in Jai Mahal Palace in Jaipur can be invited to a special meal in Rambagh Palace, as a juicy carrot. Limousine service can be a great way to embellish a packaged holiday.

Thus, the junior luxury consumer enjoys a seductive slice of senior luxury, as short-term delight plus longer-term inspiration.

Real estate innovators can make the jacuzzi a premium top up even for low luxe apartments. Hospitals can offer meetings with a celebrity HOD like Dr. Naresh Trehan, even though the surgeon in charge is of a lesser stature. ISC or CBSE schools wishing to cross sell the IB mode can offer simulated modules.

Hair salons can curate miniature experiences, a top-end massage available for a five-minute exposure. As long as the sunroof protocols are followed, the metaphorical ‘Sunroof Syndrome’ can be a valuable tool for experiential marketers. There must be a comprehensible and aspirational continuum of luxury and the paid (never free) top up must offer a tangible, not perceptual, flavour of the upper end. A valuable icing that leads to immense emotional delight, cleverly designed to accelerate the journey to upgrading.

So, next time you see a middle class automobile flaunting a sleek sunroof, do take a long hard look in the mirror. Most of us are privy to the ‘Sunroof Syndrome’ and just the contexts may differ.

The author is an independent brand consultant and writer

