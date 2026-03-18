Somendu Singh

Video remains the most impactful medium among advertisers. Its unique ability to combine sight, sound, and motion creates an emotional resonance that static imagery simply cannot replicate. However, the effectiveness of video is not just about the content itself, but where that content lives. To understand the current landscape, one must look at the evolution of video ad formats and the inevitable cycles of media consumption.

The history of advertising is a roadmap of migration. When linear television was the dominant force, all advertising capital flowed toward it because it was the primary source of entertainment. As technology shifted, we saw a massive pivot toward social media and short-form video. Advertisers followed the eyeballs, moving away from the “lean-back” television experience to the “lean-forward” engagement of the smartphone. This constant movement proves a fundamental rule of media: every video format and platform eventually reaches a peak. As audiences become familiar with the experience and the ecosystem grows saturated, advertisers gradually shift toward newer formats that promise stronger engagement.

Today, while video formats have evolved, the television remains the most impactful medium for advertisers. We are witnessing a transition where the premium audience is moving toward Connected TV (CTV). CTV has emerged as a powerhouse because it provides the most impactful audience through household-level targeting. While mobile advertising offers a highly personalised experience, it is inherently private.

In contrast, CTV is made for household-level targeting. It occupies the most valuable shared space in the household. When an ad plays on a CTV, it is not just reaching a single user but it is reaching the entire household unit. This environment fosters co-viewing, where purchasing decisions are often discussed and made collectively. Furthermore, CTV provides access to a premium, affluent audience while offering advertisers immense creative freedom and precise content-based reach across various demographics. Rather than viewing social media as a competitor, advertisers now use CTV as the primary medium to capture this high-value audience. Social media then serves as a powerful follow-up or frequency medium. This strategy allows the big screen to establish the initial high-impact brand connection, while social platforms reinforce the message and drive frequency during the user’s personal browsing time.

For the modern strategist, the shift is clear. While mobile captures the individual’s attention in short bursts, CTV captures the household’s intent. As older formats reach their saturation point, CTV stands as the most robust pillar for impactful reach. Rethinking your strategy means moving beyond the private screen and reclaiming the power of the household. In a multi-screen world, the primary screen in the house was and always be the most important anchor for your brand’s future growth and sustained relevance.

The author is chief contributor, CTV Scale