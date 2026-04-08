The Indian OTT space is buzzing with content, but new films often find it tough to make their mark. One big reason is the sheer volume of content. It’s like finding a needle in a haystack. Platforms tend to push films with big budgets, popular stars, and familiar franchises, leaving smaller films struggling to get noticed.

This results in many new releases getting lost in the noise, despite their quality or potential. The competition is fierce, making it challenging for fresh voices to break through. On the other side, old films are having a hit. Nostalgia is a major driver here, attracting both older viewers and younger audiences seeking comfort.

Simple storytelling and timeless themes such as love and family also resonate. These films offer a refreshing change from the fast-paced, complex narratives often seen today. And with social media, these films are getting a fresh lease on life – fan edits, nostalgia posts, and discussions are driving interest.

Extra push through social media

Social media gives them an extra push, making them relevant even today. Meanwhile, new films face challenges like limited marketing and tough competition. But it’s not all bad, OTT platforms also offer opportunities for smaller films to shine, reaching audiences they might not have found otherwise. Some filmmakers leverage social media and digital marketing to create buzz, while others focus on unique storytelling and niche audiences.

This contrast highlights the evolving landscape of Indian cinema on OTT. While new films struggle, classics thrive, showing there’s still value in nostalgia and timeless storytelling. Perhaps the answer lies in blending the old with the new – leveraging nostalgia while pushing boundaries. The OTT space is dynamic, and it’s exciting to see how filmmakers adapt. By finding a balance between preserving cinematic heritage and promoting new talent, Indian cinema can continue to grow and captivate audiences.

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The interplay between old and new

The interplay between old and new is shaping the future of Indian cinema. OTT platforms are key players in this shift, offering a space for diverse stories to be told. As audiences and filmmakers navigate this landscape, the focus should be on creating content that resonates – whether it’s a nostalgic classic or a fresh, innovative narrative. With the right balance, Indian cinema on OTT can cater to a wide range of tastes, keeping viewers engaged and entertained. The possibilities are vast, and it’s an exciting time for the industry.

This blend of old and new, nostalgia and innovation, is what makes the current OTT landscape so interesting. As the space continues to evolve, finding that sweet spot between familiarity and creativity will be key to success. The future of Indian cinema on OTT looks promising, with opportunities for both established and emerging filmmakers to make their mark.

The author is founder & CEO, Ultra Media and Entertainment