Blogger’s Park: Make connections, drive growth…

By Rahul Chopadekar

The traditional spray-and-pray approach of mass advertising and generic campaigns is no longer enough to capture the attention of today’s discerning buyers. Instead, a new force has emerged as the key to unlocking success: personalisation. Personalisation in B2B marketing not only creates meaningful connections but also sets businesses and brands apart, fostering long-term relationships and driving growth.

By tailoring marketing messages, content, and experiences to meet these requirements, brands can forge bonds that go beyond the transactional. Personalisation helps engage with customers at a deeper level. According to research by Epsilon, 80% of clients are more likely to purchase from a company that offers personalised experiences.

The driving force behind effective personalisation is data. By leveraging vast amounts of structured and unstructured data , B2B marketers can gain invaluable insights about their target audience. From firmographic information and consumption trends to behavioural patterns and online interactions, B2B data offers a treasure trove of knowledge. Through sophisticated analytics and machine learning algorithms, businesses can harness this information to deliver tailored content, and recommendations.

To truly harness the power of personalisation, B2B marketers must adopt a holistic approach. By tailoring every interaction, businesses can leave a lasting impression that sets them apart. This is corroborated by a Forrester survey commissioned by Adobe: about 73% of consumers and 87% of B2B clients expect personalised experiences, both before and after purchase.

While personalisation requires an investment of time and resources, the returns are well worth it. Studies show that personalised experiences lead to increased customer engagement, higher conversion rates, and improved revenue. By delivering the right message to the right person at the right time, businesses can increase customer satisfaction, drive repeat purchases, and unlock the full potential of upselling and cross-selling opportunities. The ROI of personalisation extends beyond immediate revenue gains to long-term growth. An Adobe survey of marketers reported that after implementing personalisation, they had ROI or outcome improvements in the efficiency of marketing spend, cost of acquisition, conversion rates, and margin.

While personalisation is undoubtedly a powerful tool, it is crucial to strike a balance between customisation and customer privacy. As marketers collect and analyse vast amounts of data, it is essential to ensure compliance with regulations. Transparency, consent, and robust data security measures are critical to building trust among customers.

The author is AVP, digital marketing, Rubix Data Sciences

