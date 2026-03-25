Every year for nearly two months, India experiences a unique cultural and commercial phenomenon. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just a cricket tournament; it has grown into more than that. The IPL has effectively become India’s largest real-time consumer laboratory for brands, advertisers, broadcasters, and digital platforms.

More than 500 million viewers watch the tournament across television and digital platforms. This massive reach attracts over 200 brands every year to associate with the event.

Broadcasters and digital platforms provide granular analytics through multiple measurement tools, turning the IPL into a measurable marketing ecosystem. Marketers can track indicators such as social media sentiment, search spikes, app logins, view-through rates, ad recall and brand lift. For marketers, the IPL audience acts as a microcosm of the Indian market, where brands observe how consumers respond to campaigns simultaneously.

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The IPL has also become a launch pad for creative advertising innovations. Campaigns like the iconic ZooZoo mascot storytelling by Vodafone, humour-led and meme-worthy campaigns by CRED, and AI-driven personalisation experiments by Zomato demonstrate how brands use the tournament to push creative boundaries. Initiatives like Pepsi’s ‘Crash the IPL’ further highlighted the power of user-generated content. Fantasy sports platforms such as Dream11 have converted passive viewers into active participants by allowing fans to create virtual teams based on real players. Additionally, prediction games, polls, and contests encourage deeper fan engagement with the tournament.

IPL offer unconventional in-stadia properties for brands to standout during the matches, according to the IPLomania study by Hansa Research, the overall recall of any stadium property remains very high and stable at around 75–77%. While player jerseys continue to be the most impactful branding asset (52% recall), properties such as boundary ropes, helmets, and presentation backdrops are witnessing rising recall due to their frequent visibility in close-up shots and match highlights.

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Moreover, while watching matches, consumers simultaneously interact on social media, share reels, and engage with friends. This behaviour provides brands with instant feedback on campaigns going viral, celebrities which are gaining traction, and messages which are sparking conversations.

IPL offers an opportunity to observe, test, and understand consumer behaviour at an extraordinary scale.

The author is quantitative research, vice president, Hansa Research Group