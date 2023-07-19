Blogger’s Park: Data-enhanced fan experience

By Kumar Razdan

Live events are no longer what they used to be. Recent technological advancements have played a significant role in transforming them into immersive experiences. From the initial invitation to gathering feedback, technology has become indispensable at every stage of a live event. Corporations have recognised the value of investing in technology and have embraced innovation as well.

Augmented reality, virtual reality, live streaming, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and immersive audiovisual experiences are reshaping the organisation and experience of events. These technologies break down barriers, expand reach, enhance engagement, and deliver personalised experiences. As technology continues to advance, the live event environment will evolve, offering audiences a whole new realm of immersive experiences.

Here are some of the ways corporate events — from intimate parties to bigger gatherings — have changed.

First is the digital event invitation, which brings a level of formality and sophistication to corporate parties and luxury private functions. It provides a convenient and efficient means of communicating. Organisers can easily collect RSVPs and menu orders, simplifying the planning process. This saves time and allows for better coordination.

Now the more cutting edge.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionised the live event industry. IoT devices and sensors capture real-time data on crowd density, temperature, and noise levels, aiding organisers in optimising operations. Smart wristbands provide personalised experiences, enabling access to exclusive content, cashless transactions, and tailored suggestions. IoT enhances event management and attendee satisfaction.

Now take the use of metaverse for live events: Technological advancements, including the metaverse, have significantly benefited the event industry. The metaverse provides a versatile platform for various events, from small team-building exercises to large-scale gatherings. It enables safer, more inclusive, and successful events, including virtual weddings.

Also take the growing trend of event gamification. Mobile apps and digital platforms offer opportunities for event organisers to engage guests through games, quizzes, and challenges. This approach, known as event gamification, enhances audience engagement and experience.

In the end, there’s digital feedback for attendees post event. Utilising technology for post-event feedback allows organisers to gather valuable insights for future events. Surveys, web forms, and electronic questionnaires provide real-time data analysis. By capturing attendees’ sentiments, organisers can identify areas for improvement.

The author is vice-president, Nesco Events

