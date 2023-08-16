Blogger’s Park: Ahead of time

By Shivaji Dasgupta

Air India has unleashed a new identity. This is truthfully a B2B exercise, aimed at influential stakeholders, as opposed to a measurable customer intervention.

In 1989, under Rajan Jetley’s watch, Air India had unleashed the ‘Sun’ identity, ‘the pace of the West and the grace of the East’. Even then, unconnected to the branding disaster, the unveiling was timed with the take off of a freshly embellished aircraft visible to the press, from the open air venue. In 2023, the new livery is purely Photoshop as the first A350 aircraft will appear only in December.

This is just the beginning of a colossal mismatch in customer expectations, as rebranding gigs in modern days, including Vodafone and Myntra, have led to overnight revamps. Given the vagaries of costs, opportunity cost and leasing scenarios, the overall repainting of the fleet will take at least another year. So if the Indian flyer is expecting the new Air India livery tomorrow, disappointment is imminent.

The livery change is merely the ‘promise’ of an overhaul, as opposed to the ‘delivery’ of a sustainable customer experience. Easiest to demonstrate is a change in cuisine. Equally achievable, in the mid term, is a betterment of employee responsiveness. Impossible to standardise, for two years at least, is that physiological in-flight-experience-seating luxury.

Unfortunately, the new identity promises all of this to the flyer, not as wise as analysts,without being equipped to deliver. We need to to be cognisant of both traditional and emerging profiles, spoilt deeply by the obsessive customer centricity of most industries, especially tech services. So when the chairman of Tata Sons promises the highest levels of ML and AI, the manifestation of credibility must be tangible moments of truth.

The largest threat to the Air India brand is a flurry of user discontent, as the big picture seems to suggest considerable betterment, here and now. Opportunistic competitors will be quick to fuel dissonance, as aged equipment will lead to underperforming seats and obsolete in-flight entertainment. Normal levels of agitation may be amplified due to the enhanced set of expectations. Genuine efforts to upgrade its worth will be considered simply par for the course.

Too much debate is focussed on the marginal dimension of aesthetics. The design template is certainly adequate although aviation geeks will notice an avoidable similarity to the Thai Airlines colour scheme. The ad film is blessed with top notch production values and is clearly designed at ‘corporate’ imagery, inadvertently adding to the problem. Perhaps the naming of ‘Vista’ is ill-advised, given the controversy around Central Vista, another Tata project.

In sum, the timing of the brand relaunch needs to be questioned as the brand experience is simply not ready. Therefore, a first-class effort that is way ahead of its time, quite like the Air India of yore.

