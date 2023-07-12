Blogger’s Park: A new chapter

Lee Keshav

Imagine a world where machines can compose symphonies, write compelling stories, and generate stunning artwork, all without human intervention. This is the captivating realm of generative AI, where algorithms learn from vast amounts of data and produce original, creative outputs that can rival human craftsmanship. Now imagine a world where you can use this to create compelling, useful content that speaks to your audience in just clicks; that is how far it has come — to change the marketing landscape.

Crafting compelling copy has been a challenge for marketers but AI tools such as Phrasee can leverage the power of natural language processing and machine learning to generate ad copy, subject lines, and social media posts that deliver results and improve conversion rates.

Cortex harnesses generative algorithms to analyse user behaviour, interests, and preferences, enabling marketers to deliver highly tailored social media posts and recommendations, fostering deeper engagement and building customer loyalty. Personalisation has become the holy grail of successful marketing campaigns, and generative AI is propelling personalisation to breathtaking heights.

Videos have emerged as a formidable marketing tool, but the process of creating them can be daunting, time-consuming, and resource-intensive. That’s where Lumen5 steps in as a true game-changer, as it utilises generative AI to transform text-based content into visually captivating videos.

Another crucial component of marketing is creating aesthetically attractive advertising banners, but it frequently feels uphill. Here comes Creatopy — it streamlines the ad development process to save time and money. It creates several ad variations in various sizes and formats on receiving brand assets and messaging.

Data-driven decision-making lies at the core of successful marketing campaigns, and this is precisely where Albert, an AI marketing platform, excels. By harnessing the power of generative algorithms, Albert autonomously manages and executes campaigns, making real-time decisions based on data analysis and user behaviour patterns. Marketers can unlock the potential of their data, gain valuable insights and make decisions.

Through such groundbreaking web products, marketers now have the potential to revolutionise art, design, entertainment, and beyond.

Marketing has taken a quantum leap forward with generative AI, whether we are ready for it or not. It’s like having a brilliant assistant that understands your brand and also knows your target audience. So, instead of being scared of this technology, we must leverage it to the best of our interests.

The author is a product and design expert in Web 3.0

