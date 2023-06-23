Blissclub has announced the launch of its brand campaign Let’s #KeepMoving for their 100-day buy and try policy. As per the company, this initiative aims to redefine customer experience by offering an opportunity to try its activewear products for an extended period of time without the pressure of commitment.

The campaign film showcases the journey of a woman who’s constantly tempted to shop via sales, but is unable to because her Blissclub leggings look as good as new despite her best efforts to ruin them.

Talking about the policy, Minu Margeret, founder and CEO, Blissclub, said, “We believe in the power of our products, and this policy demonstrates our commitment to customer satisfaction and confidence in our brand.”

