Bisleri Vedica partners with PETA to launch campaign #AdoptDontShop

Bisleri Vedica has launched a new campaign, #AdoptDontShop.

As per the company, the aim is to showcase kindness by pushing the narrative of compassion for animals and giving a voice to the voiceless, through this campaign.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Jayanti Chauhan, vice chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said, “Through #AdoptDontShop, we aim to connect with the audience to expand on the narrative of loving all animals. Adopting a pet comes from a place of pure love and kindness, especially when you pick one from the street or shelter home.”

As part of the campaign, the company has also associated with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to urge animal lovers to adopt pets, especially Indie dogs.

The company claims that as per studies by experts, Indie dogs are acclimatized to India’s tropical climate, are low in maintenance and are fitter than other breeds of dogs.

Furthermore, the campaign urges animal lovers to consider adopting Indie dogs from shelter homes as it will help decrease the use of unethical and cruel pet breeding methods.

Commenting on the association, Sachin Bangera, vice president of celebrity and public relations PETA India, said, “People with the time, resources, love and patience can make an enormous difference by making a lifetime commitment to a cat or a dog adopted from an animal shelter or rescued from a perilous life on the streets. When you adopt from an animal shelter, you’ll not only save a life but also make a friend for life.”

Additionally, through this partnership with PETA India, Bisleri Vedica will fund more animal emergency services in New Delhi and Mumbai.

