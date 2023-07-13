Bisleri, packaged drinking water has partnered with The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) as the official hydration partner for the next two years. As per the company, the partnership is part of the #CarryYourGame campaign to establish a stronger brand connect with Bisleri, hydration and sports.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Ultimate Table Tennis League as part of our #CarryYourGame campaign wherein we will also be releasing limited edition bottles featuring Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Achanta and Hana Matelova. We are committed to establish the strong link between Bisleri and Hydration by celebrating sportsmanship and endurance of athletes and players from all genres of sports.”

As the Official Hydration Partner, Bisleri will play a role in ensuring the participants and attendees stay hydrated throughout the intense competition. The association will be further promoted through co-branded Bisleri delivery trucks, which will travel across the city, creating excitement among the youth.

“We are thrilled to have Bisleri as our Official Hydration Partner for the tournament. Bisleri’s commitment to providing safe and pure water aligns with our mission of offering the athletes the right hydration, enabling them to perform well during the game. We hope the association will help enhance the overall experience for players and fans alike,” Ekansh Gupta, VP, IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis added.

The Ultimate Table Tennis is India’s premier table tennis tournament scheduled from July 13 to 30 in Pune, Maharashtra.

