Bisleri launches digital campaign #CarryYourGame

Bisleri on Thursday launched a new digital campaign Bisleri #CarryYourGame featuring athletes Lovlina Borgohain, Manpreet Singh, Ashwini Ponappa, and Nishad Kumar.

Speaking on the campaign, Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing, Bisleri International, stated that the new Bisleri campaign is an integrated marketing campaign with the aim of creating a strong connection between hydration and sport.

The #CarryYourGame campaign will be amplified by associating with marathons, athletic associations, cricket partnerships, and notable sporting events. The campaign will also be promoted through multiple touchpoints, including digital content, out-of-home media, delivery truck branding, radio contests, OTT platforms, in-stadium vending, and branding.

Commenting on the new campaign, Anuraag Khandelwal, chief creative officer – India, 82.5 Communications, said, “Hydration during every sporting event and life, in general, is necessary. This was an opportunity for us to explore hydration, collaborating with athletes who are at the top of their games. This is how the campaign idea for #CarryYourGame was born.”

