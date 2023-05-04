scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Bisleri launches digital campaign #CarryYourGame

The #CarryYourGame campaign will be amplified by associating with marathons, athletic associations, cricket partnerships, and notable sporting events

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
The campaign will also be promoted through multiple touchpoints, including digital content among other platforms
The campaign will also be promoted through multiple touchpoints, including digital content among other platforms

Bisleri on Thursday launched a new digital campaign Bisleri #CarryYourGame featuring athletes Lovlina Borgohain, Manpreet Singh, Ashwini Ponappa, and Nishad Kumar.

Speaking on the campaign, Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing, Bisleri International, stated that the new Bisleri campaign is an integrated marketing campaign with the aim of creating a strong connection between hydration and sport.

The #CarryYourGame campaign will be amplified by associating with marathons, athletic associations, cricket partnerships, and notable sporting events. The campaign will also be promoted through multiple touchpoints, including digital content, out-of-home media, delivery truck branding, radio contests, OTT platforms, in-stadium vending, and branding.

Also Read
Also Read

Commenting on the new campaign, Anuraag Khandelwal, chief creative officer – India, 82.5 Communications, said, “Hydration during every sporting event and life, in general, is necessary. This was an opportunity for us to explore hydration, collaborating with athletes who are at the top of their games. This is how the campaign idea for #CarryYourGame was born.”

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-05-2023 at 15:22 IST

Stock Market