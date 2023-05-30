Bisleri International adds three new flavours to its list of carbonated drinks

Bisleri International, India’s packaged drinking water and producer of carbonated soft drinks (CSD) in the country, has today launched three flavours – Bisleri Pop (orange-flavoured carbonated drink), Bisleri Rev (cola-flavoured carbonated drink) and Bisleri Spyci Jeera.

The company’s new fizzy drinks portfolio reflects the modern palette of GenZ, who are looking for the ultimate refreshing taste. Each of the beverages has a unique and strong flavour that complements its functional stimulation, the company stated.

Furthermore, the entire product category will be supported through a robust integrated marketing campaign focusing on digital and social media. Besides, Bisleri had undertaken sampling of Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Rev at the home-ground IPL matches where it was the Hydration Partner. Additionally, in-store branded promotions, including retail and point of sales, will be amplified across general stores and modern trade in the country to promote each beverage’s unique offerings, the company stated.

Commenting on the launch, Jayanti Chauhan, vice chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd said, “Bisleri International has a strong heritage of launching iconic products in the country. Taking the legacy forward, we have launched a range of refreshing carbonated soft drinks that would appeal to the young, modern consumers’ tastebuds. Today’s youth are enjoying OTT platforms as they produce interesting and evolved programming. Keeping this in mind, we have launched a new campaign with actors who are currently a sensation on the OTT platforms. They have a strong connect with the youth. We are confident that our campaign will resonate with the GenZ’s who are constantly looking at exploring newer products and creating a niche for themselves.”

The range will be available in 160ml and 600ml across general and modern trade stores in the country.

