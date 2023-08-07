scorecardresearch
Birla Brainiacs onboards actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

The brand aims to reach out to more learners and transform the way homeschooling is perceived and implemented across the globe

Written by BrandWagon Online
Brainiacs combines technology with experiential learning, backed by a teacher training academy

Brainiacs, powered by Birla Open Minds (affiliated to Cambridge University) is a hybrid schooling platform announced Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador.

Brainiacs combines technology with experiential learning, backed by a teacher training academy. It aims to stimulate collaborative learning through an interactive learning pedagogy for learners from nursery to grade 12.

“With 150-plus hybrid centres and specialised-home tutors pan India, the focus of the platform is not just limited to the school curriculum; it also offers courses on coding, communication skills, financial literacy, vlogging and a unique subject on mental well-being called Soul Science. We provide the perfect blend of online and offline learning to students by conducting upskilling activities and projects in our physical schools and hybrid centres on a monthly basis,” Muddassar Nazar, CEO, Birla Brainiacs, said.

The collaboration marks a remarkable milestone in the platform’s journey to equip learners with the tools to thrive in an ever-evolving world. With Ayushmann’s support, the brand aims to reach out to more learners and transform the way homeschooling is perceived and implemented across the globe.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 16:01 IST

