Birla Brainiacs onboards actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

Brainiacs, powered by Birla Open Minds (affiliated to Cambridge University) is a hybrid schooling platform announced Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador.

Brainiacs combines technology with experiential learning, backed by a teacher training academy. It aims to stimulate collaborative learning through an interactive learning pedagogy for learners from nursery to grade 12.

“With 150-plus hybrid centres and specialised-home tutors pan India, the focus of the platform is not just limited to the school curriculum; it also offers courses on coding, communication skills, financial literacy, vlogging and a unique subject on mental well-being called Soul Science. We provide the perfect blend of online and offline learning to students by conducting upskilling activities and projects in our physical schools and hybrid centres on a monthly basis,” Muddassar Nazar, CEO, Birla Brainiacs, said.

The collaboration marks a remarkable milestone in the platform’s journey to equip learners with the tools to thrive in an ever-evolving world. With Ayushmann’s support, the brand aims to reach out to more learners and transform the way homeschooling is perceived and implemented across the globe.

