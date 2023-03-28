Bira 91 collaborates with five IPL teams as official partner

Bira 91, manufactured by B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., today has announced a partnership with five teams ahead of the new season of Indian Premier League in 2023. Serving as the official partner for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, this season, Bira 91 aims to expand its reach across regions and brew the timeless love Indians have for cricket and beer by partnering with 5 outstanding teams.

The brand has been associated with Cricket through its association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the partnership with Delhi Capitals last year. It is believed that the association with cricket has helped elevate the sports viewing experience of fans and helped increase the brand’s visibility amongst fans, with Bira 91 becoming a go-to beer for those watching cricket matches across India and beyond.

Speaking on the partnerships, Ankur Jain, founder, and CEO of Bira 91 said, “As a brand deeply rooted in cricket culture, Bira 91 is thrilled to be the Official Partner for each of these amazingly talented teams. As the worlds of cricket and beer both undergo a generational shift, fans and consumers crave new and flavorful experiences. Addressing this change of guard through our multi-year partnerships, our intent is to elevate the cricket-viewing experience amongst Indian consumers.’

Also Read Thums up launches new TVC with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook